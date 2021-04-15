Reproductive Health

Erin & Ben Napier Feel ‘Blessed’ to Be Expecting Baby No. 2: ‘We Didn't Know If It Was Possible’
The HGTV stars opened up to PEOPLE about the joy of growing their family after a harrowing health battle
Can the COVID Vaccine Affect Your Period? Some Women Say It's Changed Theirs—Here's What We Know Right Now
Can the COVID Vaccine Affect Your Period? Some Women Say It's Changed Theirs—Here's What We Know Right Now
Women are sharing personal stories about this on social media, so we asked experts if period changes could be a side effect of vaccination.
Are Penises Really Shrinking? Here's What the Science Says
One epidemiologist took a look at the research—and she's sounding the alarm.
What Is an IUD? Everything You Should Consider Before Choosing This Form of Birth Control
IUDs are one of the most effective ways to prevent pregnancy, but they may not be the best fit for everyone.
Ob-Gyn Javaid Perwaiz Performed Unneeded Hysterectomies on Female Patients—Here's What to Know
He told the women he operated on that the surgeries were medically necessary. Here's how to handle a doctor who pressures you to have surgery you're not sure you need.
What Is 'Late-Term Abortion'? Here's What Politicians Mean—And Why It's Not Medically Accurate
The inflammatory phrase seeks to politicize a situation that can cause unimaginable suffering for pregnant people.