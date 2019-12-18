Rare Disorders, Explained

Woman Posts Important Warning After Curling Little Sister's Hair Triggers Seizure Symptoms
A woman took to Facebook to share how her little sister experienced a rare condition that caused seizure-like symptoms after having her hair curled. Here's what you need to know.
Two-Year-Old Born Battling Rare Prune Belly Syndrome Needs a New Kidney
Two-year-old will receive a kidney from a woman who had been following his story on social media.
3-Year-Old Born With Backward Legs Walks for the First Time in Emotional Viral Video
A "miracle" surgery changed this little girl's life.
What is Methemoglobinemia? What to Know About the Rare Disorder That Turned One Woman’s Blood Blue
It's been linked to over-the-counter medications.
There's Now a Cure for Bubble Boy Disease—Here's What That Means
The treatment for the rare and life-threatening condition takes just 10 days.