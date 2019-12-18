Rare Disorders, Explained

These conditions may be infrequent, but that doesn't make them any less scary or puzzling. Causes can range from genetic abnormalities to certain diseases and infections.

Most Recent

Woman Posts Important Warning After Curling Little Sister's Hair Triggers Seizure Symptoms

A woman took to Facebook to share how her little sister experienced a rare condition that caused seizure-like symptoms after having her hair curled. Here's what you need to know.
Two-Year-Old Born Battling Rare Prune Belly Syndrome Needs a New Kidney

Two-year-old will receive a kidney from a woman who had been following his story on social media. 
3-Year-Old Born With Backward Legs Walks for the First Time in Emotional Viral Video

A "miracle" surgery changed this little girl's life. 
What is Methemoglobinemia? What to Know About the Rare Disorder That Turned One Woman’s Blood Blue

It's been linked to over-the-counter medications.
There's Now a Cure for Bubble Boy Disease—Here's What That Means

The treatment for the rare and life-threatening condition takes just 10 days.
Viral Photo Shows Rare Disease That Made a Woman's Gums Look Exactly Like Strawberries

You have to see it to believe it.
More Rare Disorders

The Large, Painful Sores on This Man's Hands Were Caused By An Extremely Rare Inflammatory Disease

It only affects about 10 out of every one million people. 
15-Year-Old Contracts Rare Disease After Getting a Toy Stuck Up Her Nose for Years

This might make you paranoid about Legos.
Miracle Baby Born With Brain Outside of Skull Believed to Be First to Survive Rare Condition

This Man’s Stuffy Nose Turned Out to Be a Tooth Growing In His Sinuses

This Woman Woke Up With a Rare Condition That Makes Her Unable to Hear Men’s Voices

16-Month-Old Boy Needs Surgery for Rare Condition that Caused His Tongue to Double in Size

This Woman Woke Up With a British Accent. Here's What to Know About Foreign Accent Syndrome

The rare disorder sounds made up, but it's totally legit.

