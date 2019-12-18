What Is PTSD?

10 Symptoms of PTSD Everyone Should Know
Flashbacks and nightmares are common, but there are lesser-known signs of post-traumatic stress disorder to watch for too.Read More
The Most Common PTSD Triggers–and How to Manage Them
Loud noises, large crowds, and other PTSD triggers can make you feel like you're reliving your trauma.Read More
7 Things You Should Never Say to Someone With PTSD
No, not everyone with PTSD is a veteran.Read More
3 Ways to Manage PTSD
Post-traumatic stress disorder can be debilitating, but with the right treatment, people with PTSD can lead healthy, fulfilling lives.Read More
How to Tell if You Have Normal Post-Traumatic Stress or Something More Serious
Both mental health conditions can happen after you've experienced trauma, but there's a big difference between them.Read More
Kidnapped Teen Jayme Closs Escaped Her Abductor. Here’s What She May Be Going Through Now
Back home after being held captive for three months, Jayme can start healing from the emotional trauma of her ordeal. We asked a psychologist what her recovery may be like.Read More