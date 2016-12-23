5 Foods You Shouldn’t Eat If You Have Psoriatic Arthritis

If you have psoriatic arthritis, there are a lot of reasons to eat healthy. The autoimmune disease, which strikes up to 30% of people who have psoriasis, can cause pain, swelling, and stiffness in the joints. And because extra pounds put added pressure on joints—potentially worsening psoriatic arthritis symptoms and leading to deterioration of the joints over time—patients should make it a goal to maintain a healthy weight, says Marie Jhin, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in the Bay Area who cares for patients with disease.

When psoriatic arthritis patients are thinking about their diets, they should also consider that psoriasis might slightly increase a person’s likelihood of developing other health problems, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity, and diabetes, according to the American College of Rheumatology. This makes it especially important for psoriatic arthritis patients who also have psoriasis (which is 85%, according to the National Psoriasis Foundation) to eat foods that protect their heart and help them maintain healthy cholesterol levels. At the same time, they should avoid foods that promote inflammation, contain empty calories that can lead to weight gain, and are high in cholesterol. Read on to learn which foods psoriatic arthritis patients should avoid, plus healthier choices to add to your plate.