10 Self-Care Strategies for People With Chronic Joint Pain

Joint pain? From psoriatic arthritis to rheumatoid arthritis to fibromyalgia, there are many conditions that could be causing your aches and pains. And if you're experiencing joint pain, you're not alone: according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), tens of millions of Americans suffer from painful joints, and that number is likely on the rise. Researchers recently projected that by 2040, the total number of U.S. adults with arthritis will increase by49% to a whopping 78.4 million people—many of whom will be limited in their activities as a result of joint pain.

If you have a chronic illness that causes pain in your joints, proactive self-care is crucial for managing your condition—and preventing the condition from managing you. Here, smart strategies that will help you ease symptoms and find support when you need it most.