Joint Pain? These 8 Conditions Could Be to Blame

"Oh, my aching joints." No doubt you’ve heard this before (or maybe you’ve said it yourself). It’s more than a cliché. Tens of millions of Americans suffer from joint pain that can sometimes be debilitating. If you have joint pain, your top priority should be to find out what’s behind the tender, aching joints so you can get the right therapies. “Diagnosis is absolutely critical,” says James O’Dell, MD, chief of rheumatology at the University of Nebraska in Omaha. “Start off with your primary care doctor, but if you’re continuing to have a problem, you need to get a rheumatologist.”

Here, eight possible conditions that could be causing aches and pain in your joints.