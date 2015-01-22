10 Psoriatic Arthritis Symptoms

Psoriatic arthritis is a chronic condition in which the immune system attacks the body, causing joint pain and other symptoms. It tends to develop in people with psoriasis.

"The most important thing for these patients is early recognition, diagnosis, and treatment of the disease," says Elaine Husni, MD, vice chair of the Department of Rheumatic and Immunologic Diseases at the Cleveland Clinic.

Many symptoms mimic other conditions or arthritis types, so psoriatic arthritis can be missed or misdiagnosed.

Here are some risk factors and symptoms.