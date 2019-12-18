What Is Psoriatic Arthritis?

Psoriatic arthritis is a type of arthritis that typically develops in people who have skin psoriasis. Both are autoimmune diseases, meaning they cause the immune system to attack parts of the body. With psoriatic arthritis, the immune system attacks the joints.

Featured Stories

Kim Kardashian Reveals Psoriatic Arthritis Diagnosis—Here's What That Means

Kim Kardashian Reveals Psoriatic Arthritis Diagnosis—Here's What That Means

It's common among people with psoriasis.
Read More
The Best Books, Apps, Websites, and More for People With Psoriatic Arthritis

The Best Books, Apps, Websites, and More for People With Psoriatic Arthritis

These resources can help psoriatic arthritis patients locate a doctor in their area, track symptoms, connect with other people who also have the disease, and much more.
Read More
Is It Possible to Have Psoriatic Arthritis Without Psoriasis?

Is It Possible to Have Psoriatic Arthritis Without Psoriasis?

People with the autoimmune disease psoriatic arthritis usually also have the skin condition psoriasis—but not always.
Read More
These Psoriatic Arthritis Pictures Show What the Autoimmune Disease Is Really Like

These Psoriatic Arthritis Pictures Show What the Autoimmune Disease Is Really Like

The autoimmune disease can cause stiff, swollen, painful joints, as well as changes to the fingernails.
Read More
I’m 33, But My Autoimmune Disease Makes My Body Feel Like I’m 70

I’m 33, But My Autoimmune Disease Makes My Body Feel Like I’m 70

One woman opens up about what it's like to work, date, and plan for the future with the autoimmune disease psoriatic arthritis.
Read More
7 Things You Shouldn’t Do If You Have Psoriatic Arthritis

7 Things You Shouldn’t Do If You Have Psoriatic Arthritis

Managing psoriatic arthritis can be challenging, especially since there’s no cure for the autoimmune disease that tends to affect around 30% of individuals who have psoriasis. The condition typically presents itself as pain, swelling, and stiffness in the joints. 
Read More

More on Psoriatic Arthritis

8 Signs You May Be at Risk for Psoriatic Arthritis

8 Signs You May Be at Risk for Psoriatic Arthritis

Are you wondering whether you’re at risk for these uncomfortable aches and pains? Turns out there are eight things that might up your chances of developing psoriatic arthritis. 
Read More
What to Know About the Link Between Vitamin D and Psoriatic Arthritis

What to Know About the Link Between Vitamin D and Psoriatic Arthritis

Can vitamin D supplements help ease symptoms of joint pain in psoriatic arthritis patients? A rheumatologist weighs in.
Read More
10 Self-Care Strategies for People With Chronic Joint Pain

10 Self-Care Strategies for People With Chronic Joint Pain

Read More
Joint Pain? These 8 Conditions Could Be to Blame

Joint Pain? These 8 Conditions Could Be to Blame

Read More
I Ignored My Autoimmune Disease Symptoms—and Made It Worse

I Ignored My Autoimmune Disease Symptoms—and Made It Worse

Read More
The 5 Types of Psoriatic Arthritis

The 5 Types of Psoriatic Arthritis

Read More

This Is What It’s Like to Have an ‘Invisible’ Autoimmune Disease

Not having visible symptoms often makes it difficult for friends and loved ones to understand how debilitating an "invisible" disease such as psoriatic arthritis can be.

All Psoriatic Arthritis

31 Ways to Manage Your Psoriatic Arthritis

31 Ways to Manage Your Psoriatic Arthritis

Read More
Are You at Risk for Psoriatic Arthritis?

Are You at Risk for Psoriatic Arthritis?

Read More
Famous People With Psoriatic Arthritis

Famous People With Psoriatic Arthritis

Read More
10 Psoriatic Arthritis Symptoms

10 Psoriatic Arthritis Symptoms

Read More
10 Tips for Living Better With Psoriatic Arthritis

10 Tips for Living Better With Psoriatic Arthritis

Read More
Psoriatic Arthritis: 9 Natural Rememdies

Psoriatic Arthritis: 9 Natural Rememdies

Read More
I Rode My Harley Across the U.S. to Talk About Psoriatic Arthritis

I Rode My Harley Across the U.S. to Talk About Psoriatic Arthritis

Read More
I Became an Advocate for Other People With Psoriatic Arthritis

I Became an Advocate for Other People With Psoriatic Arthritis

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.health.com