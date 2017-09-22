The Best Face Products for People With Psoriasis, According to Dermatologists

To buy: $6; target.com

Your doctor might recommend an anti-dandruff shampoo to tackle psoriasis on the scalp or hairline before trying something with more potent ingredients. Look for shampoos with the active ingredient zinc pyrithione, Dr. Dray says, which can help fight psoriasis plaques and seborrheic dermatitis.

RELATED: 16 Famous People with Psoriasis

Believe it or not, you can use the product elsewhere on your body, too. "It's a shampoo, but it can also be used as a face wash," Dr. Dray says. "I tell people to leave it on their skin for a few minutes before rinsing it off." It's thought that the zinc helps fights inflammation, she explains.