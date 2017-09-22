The Best Face Products for People With Psoriasis, According to Dermatologists
We asked the experts to recommend their favorite moisturizers, cleansers, shampoos, and sunscreens that are safe and effective for people with facial psoriasis.
What to know about facial psoriasis
The skin condition most commonly affects knees, elbows, and the lower back, but yes, it is possible to have psoriasis on your face too.
Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser
To buy: $16; dermstore.com
Cetaphil is one of the brands dermatologists trust most: All three doctors we spoke to recommended this wash, since the company is serious about monitoring production quality; and its formulations are tailored for people with dry and sensitive skin.
CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser
To buy: $12; dermstore.com
People with psoriasis on their face should look for a non-soap cleanser, Dr. Dray says. CeraVe, another favorite brand among dermatologists, makes a fragrance-free and ultra-gentle version that's safe for sensitive skin, she says.
Eucerin Sensitive Skin Gentle Hydrating Cleanser
To buy: $5; target.com
Dr. Menter says dermatologists often recommend people with psoriasis try Eucerin products, since they are also fragrance- and soap-free. This cleanser is moisturizing too, so it won't dry out your skin.
Vanicream Lite Lotion
To buy: $10; dermstore.com
When it comes to face moisturizers, people with psoriasis should again stick to fragrance-free products, Dr. Dray says, and also look for oil-free picks. She recommends this one to patients regularly.
Neutrogena Oil-Free Moisture Ultra-Gentle Facial Moisturizer
To buy: $13; walgreens.com
Another moisturizer that makes the grade, according to Dr. Dray, is this Neutrogena pick, which is specially formulated for sensitive skin and free of oils and fragrances. "Oils on the face can contribute to persistence or flares of seborrheic dermatitis," she says.
Aveeno Eczema Therapy Moisturizing Cream
To buy: $15; walgreens.com
Your doctor might recommend one of several eczema treatments that may also help with psoriasis symptoms. Aveeno products are at the top of the list in that category, Dr. Yamauchi says. "Look for one made with ceramides, which are lipids that help hydrate the skin better," he says.
Head & Shoulders Classic Clean Dandruff Shampoo
To buy: $6; target.com
Your doctor might recommend an anti-dandruff shampoo to tackle psoriasis on the scalp or hairline before trying something with more potent ingredients. Look for shampoos with the active ingredient zinc pyrithione, Dr. Dray says, which can help fight psoriasis plaques and seborrheic dermatitis.
RELATED: 16 Famous People with Psoriasis
Believe it or not, you can use the product elsewhere on your body, too. "It's a shampoo, but it can also be used as a face wash," Dr. Dray says. "I tell people to leave it on their skin for a few minutes before rinsing it off." It's thought that the zinc helps fights inflammation, she explains.
Selsun Blue Moisturizing Dandruff Shampoo
To buy: $7; target.com
Other soothing anti-dandruff shampoos carry the active ingredient selenium sulfide, which is also thought to be anti-inflammatory, Dr. Dray says. It's the main ingredient in Selsun Blue brands. This shampoo can also be used as a face wash, too, she says.
Jason Dandruff Relief Treatment Shampoo
To buy: $12; target.com
This shampoo relies on salicylic acid, which is traditionally considered an acne treatment, but also fights dandruff, and the scaling and flaking of psoriasis on the scalp and face, Dr. Dray says. Jason is a safe brand and popular for being cruelty-free, she says. Just keep in mind that salicylic acid can be drying, Dr. Menter adds, so if you use this shampoo as a face wash, make sure to follow it up with a good facial moisturizer.
100% Aloe Vera Gel
To buy: $6; walgreens.com
Aloe is an all-natural inflammation fighter than can soothe psoriasis discomfort, Dr. Dray says. Just make sure to look for 100% aloe vera gel, without added alcohol or fragrances.
Vanicream Sunscreen
To buy: $16; dermstore.com
Everyone should be wearing sunscreen daily anyway, but sunburns can make psoriasis worse. Cover up with a version that offers protection from both UVA and UVB rays with an SPF of at least 30, Dr. Yamauchi says. Some people with psoriasis on their face worry that if they wear sunscreen every day they'll break out, but Vanicream's version is safe for even acne-prone skin, Dr. Dray says.