Kim Kardashian West Say Psoriasis Has 'Taken Over' Her Body—Dermatologists Say These Products Could Help

While they may appear flawless, celebrities suffer acne and skin issues like the rest of us. Even Kim Kardashian West has spoken very publicly on her struggle with psoriasis, an autoimmune disease that causes raised red, white, or silvery patches on the skin and affects up to 7.5 million people in the United States.

This week (and just in time for the famed Kardashian Christmas card), the reality star got real with the internet and opened up to Twitter fans revealing that her psoriasis has worsened.

“I think the time has come I start a medication for psoriasis,” Kardashian West tweeted. “I’ve never seen it like this before and I can’t even cover it at this point. It’s taken over my body. Has anyone tried a medication for psoriasis & what kind works best? Need help ASAP!!!”

Kardashian West was first diagnosed with psoriasis in 2010 when her mom, Kris Jenner (who also has the skin condition), recognized the rash on her daughter's legs. Years later, she's still fighting it, tweeting in January 2017 that she was starting to see psoriasis on her face.

How does she deal? In the past, Kardashian West has shared her personal strategies for managing the condition on her app, including applying topical cortisone ointment nightly and avoiding acidic foods like tomatoes and eggplants.

"After this many years, I’ve really learned to live with it," she wrote on her app. "I'm always hoping for a cure, of course, but in the meantime, I'm learning to just accept it as part of who I am."

Now, however, the star is pinging fans for solutions. We feel for you, Kim! There's still no cure for psoriasis, but it can be treated with oral and topical prescription drugs, vitamin D supplementation, light therapy, and by managing your diet. Luckily, there are also a handful of over-the-counter skincare products to help those who have it live more comfortably with the condition.

When shopping for cleansers, shampoos, and lotions, look for products made specifically for sensitive and dry skin, Stacy Chimento, MD, a Miami-based board-certified dermatologist, told Health previously. “People with psoriasis can develop worsening of psoriasis or more inflammation if the skin gets too irritated.”

If, like Kardashian West, you're at your wits' end, here are six gentle, dermatologist-approved skincare buys to help treat and calm your psoriasis flare-ups.

