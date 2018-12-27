Kim Kardashian West Say Psoriasis Has 'Taken Over' Her Body—Dermatologists Say These Products Could Help

Get a handle on psoriasis flare-ups with these six gentle yet effective, dermatologist-approved skincare buys.

By Susan Brickell
December 27, 2018
While they may appear flawless, celebrities suffer acne and skin issues like the rest of us. Even Kim Kardashian West has spoken very publicly on her struggle with psoriasis, an autoimmune disease that causes raised red, white, or silvery patches on the skin and affects up to 7.5 million people in the United States.

This week (and just in time for the famed Kardashian Christmas card), the reality star got real with the internet and opened up to Twitter fans revealing that her psoriasis has worsened.

“I think the time has come I start a medication for psoriasis,” Kardashian West tweeted. “I’ve never seen it like this before and I can’t even cover it at this point. It’s taken over my body. Has anyone tried a medication for psoriasis & what kind works best? Need help ASAP!!!”

Kardashian West was first diagnosed with psoriasis in 2010 when her mom, Kris Jenner (who also has the skin condition), recognized the rash on her daughter's legs. Years later, she's still fighting it, tweeting in January 2017 that she was starting to see psoriasis on her face.

How does she deal? In the past, Kardashian West has shared her personal strategies for managing the condition on her app, including applying topical cortisone ointment nightly and avoiding acidic foods like tomatoes and eggplants.

"After this many years, I’ve really learned to live with it," she wrote on her app. "I'm always hoping for a cure, of course, but in the meantime, I'm learning to just accept it as part of who I am."

Now, however, the star is pinging fans for solutions. We feel for you, Kim! There's still no cure for psoriasis, but it can be treated with oral and topical prescription drugs, vitamin D supplementation, light therapy, and by managing your diet. Luckily, there are also a handful of over-the-counter skincare products to help those who have it live more comfortably with the condition.

When shopping for cleansers, shampoos, and lotions, look for products made specifically for sensitive and dry skin, Stacy Chimento, MD, a Miami-based board-certified dermatologist, told Health previously. “People with psoriasis can develop worsening of psoriasis or more inflammation if the skin gets too irritated.”

If, like Kardashian West, you're at your wits' end, here are six gentle, dermatologist-approved skincare buys to help treat and calm your psoriasis flare-ups.

1
Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser

amazon.com

Kally Papantoniou, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Fresh Meadows, New York, recommends Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser to psoriasis patients, because production is monitored closely for quality and consistency, and the cleanser is made from ingredients ideal for sensitive and dry skin. It removes gunk, but doesn't strip the skin of essential oils, leaving your face radiant instead of flaky.

2
CeraVe Moisturizing Cream

amazon.com

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream is a great moisturizing lotion for the body and face, and has garnered over 4,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. “To moisturize the body, it’s important to pick richer creams that have ceramides because they help repair and protect your skin barrier,” Dr. Papantoniou says. “The balance of oils and ceramides in these moisturizers have been proven to help heal and repair.”

3
Head and Shoulders Classic Clean Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

walmart.com

Opt for an anti-dandruff shampoo to help tackle psoriasis on the scalp or hairline before trying something with more potent ingredients. Look for shampoos with the active ingredient zinc pyrithione, says dermatologist and YouTube vlogger Dr. Dray, which can help fight psoriasis plaques and seborrheic dermatitis.

Also good? You can use this Head and Shoulders shampoo elsewhere on your body, too. "It's a shampoo, but it can also be used as a face wash," Dr. Dray points out. "I tell people to leave it on their skin for a few minutes before rinsing it off." It's thought that the zinc helps fights inflammation, she says.

4
Eucerin Skin Calming Body Wash

amazon.com

Another pick from Dr. Papantoniou is Eucerin Skin Calming Body Wash, which will give you a clean, refreshed feeling without being hard on your skin. “These cleansers are not harsh and will not strip the skin of the natural oils that it actually needs,” she explains. “Oil-based cleansers are a great choice for the body, leaving the skin very soft and hydrated.”

5
Vanicream Sport Sunscreen

amazon.com

It's not news that everyone should be wearing sunscreen daily (SPF 30 or greater), but sunburns can actually make psoriasis worse. Some people with the skin condition on their face worry that if they wear sunscreen every day they'll break out, but Vanicream Sport Sunscrean is safe for even acne-prone skin, Dr. Dray says. Plus, it protects from both UVA and UVB rays, is fragrance- and oil-free, and doesn't contain oxybenzone, making it safe for the environment, too.

6
ProX by Olay Age Repair Face Lotion With Sunscreen

walmart.com

Dr. Chimento likes the Olay Pro-X line of skincare products because they contain retinol and tretinoic acid, which is helpful for patients with psoriasis. “While these products are great for improving sun damage and anti-aging, they also help the skin cells turn over, improving the thick scaly plaques that are often associated with psoriasis.”

Looking for a lightweight facial sunscreen? ProX by Olay Age Repair Face Lotion with Sunscreen has a powerful anti-aging formula packed with niacinamide (vitamin B3), amino peptides, and glycerin to keep skin looking youthful.

