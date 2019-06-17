Kim Kardashian seems to have many secret weapons in her beauty arsenal, and now she’s letting us in on the one that she swears by for concealing psoriasis flare-ups.

The reality star recently shared a series of photos and videos to her Instagram giving her fans a sneak peak at her new KKW Beauty Body Makeup, which launches on June 21.

In the first video, Kardashian shows us how she uses her new product to cover up psoriasis on her legs. She first shows her bare legs with her psoriasis visible. Then, she uses a brush to spread the makeup over her shin, and just like that, the psoriasis disappears.

“I use this when I want to enhance my skin tone or cover my psoriasis,” Kardashian captioned the post. “I bruise easily and have veins and this has been my secret for over a decade. I’ve learned to live with and not be insecure of my psoriasis, but for days when I want to just cover it up I use this Body Makeup.”

Psoriasis is an autoimmune disease that causes raised red, scaly patches to appear on the skin, most commonly on the elbows, knees, and scalp. The cause of psoriasis isn’t known, but it’s thought to be largely genetic. (Kris Jenner has it too.) A combination of genes sends the immune system into overdrive, triggering the rapid growth of skin cells that form the patches.

Psoriasis is also fairly common and affects up to 7.5 million people in the United States, according to the American Academy of Dermatology.

There’s unfortunately no cure for psoriasis, but there are treatments to help the symptoms. These include things like medication and light therapy, but each case of psoriasis is different, and the same treatments don’t work for everyone.

In a post on her former app in 2016, Kardashian said, “Scientists are constantly researching and developing new medications to help treat it, but for now, I use a topical cortisone ointment every night before bed. I’m always hoping for a cure, of course, but in the meantime, I’m learning to just accept it as part of who I am.”

