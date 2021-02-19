Now, as anyone with psoriasis knows, it's technically not a "curable" skin condition, though you can try different treatments to hopefully lessen symptoms. I was prescribed Ketoconazole shampoo, which is often used to treat fungal infections on the scalp or severe dandruff, but I was still on the hunt for products other than shampoo that could soothe my scalp throughout the day. I have very thick, curly hair, and if I wash it too often, my strands dry out—I definitely wasn't willing to damage my hair while also dealing with psoriasis. That's when I found the $9 product that's ended up being a total game-changer for me: the Cantu Txtr Oil + Vitamins Scalp Saver ($9, amazon.com).