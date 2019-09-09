What Is Psoriasis?

Is Psoriasis Contagious? What Dermatologists Have to Say
Hint: You're definitely not going to "catch" it.Read More
Psoriasis May Increase Risk of Cancer, According to New Research
The autoimmune disease was linked to a heightened risk of skin, esophageal, liver, and pancreatic cancers, among others.Read More
What Exactly Is Guttate Psoriasis? Dermatologists Explain the Chronic Skin Condition
FYI: It can be triggered by an infection like strep throat.Read More
6 Things That Can Cause a Psoriasis Flare-Up
Psoriasis triggers aren't the same for everyone, but there are some common ones to look out for.Read More
11 Signs You Could Have Psoriasis
This autoimmune skin condition produces itchy, red patches and other symptoms that vary by the type of disease and severity.Read More
What to Know About Pustular Psoriasis, According to Dermatologists
The life-threatening condition causes pus-filled bumps.Read More
The Best Shampoos for Psoriasis, According to Dermatologists
The best part: You can get them at any drugstore.Read More
4 Things To Know About Scalp Psoriasis, According To Dermatologists
It can look a lot like dandruff, for one.Read More
6 Things That Can Make Psoriasis Better
If you suffer from psoriasis, you know the skin condition can cause serious discomfort—and you’re not alone. The inflammatory disease, which is commonly characterized by scaly, raised patches on the skin, affects up to 7.5 million Americans. The most common of the five forms of the disorder, plaque psoriasis tends to develop on the scalp, knees, elbows, hands, and feet.Read More
What Is Erythrodermic Psoriasis? Dermatologists Explain The Severe Skin Condition
Dermatologists explain what you need to know about erythrodermic psoriasis.Read More
4 Essential Oils to Try for Psoriasis, According to Dermatologists
Essential oils aren't necessarily an approved treatment, but they can work anecdotally.Read More