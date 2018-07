Mal, age 78, had bladder problems for many years. He had to go through a fe...

Mal, age 78, had bladder problems for many years. He had to go through a few years of unnecessary treatment because his overactive bladder was originally diagnosed as an enlarged prostate. He finally got relief with medications and self-catheterization. Mal thinks that when men have difficulty with their bladders, it can be a challenge for doctors to diagnose, so it is important to seek the best medical advice.