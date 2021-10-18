Ronda Rousey Shares Intimate Breastfeeding Photo and Calls Out the Stigma Around Nursing in Public

Ronda Rousey is fighting to normalize breastfeeding. The former UFC champion and body confidence advocate, who welcomed her first child with fellow mixed martial arts fighter husband Travis Browne on September 27, shared a selfie of her newborn daughter suckling on her breast along with an important message that no mom should ever feel ashamed to nurse in public.

Ronda, 34, started out by explaining that her two stepsons asked her how she was going to feed daughter "Po" (La'akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne) on the airplane during an upcoming trip to Hawaii.

"And I was like "uhhh, same way I always do," she wrote of her response. "Then it occurred to me that they probably never seen anyone breastfeed before and weren't sure if it was appropriate in public."

Ronda-Rousey-Posts-on-IG-About-Breastfeeding-GettyImages-459450867 Credit: Getty Images

She then continued to throw down the facts about why nursing in public is no big deal in blunt, Rousey fashion. "Motherhood's some bad**s, primal, beautiful s**t that shouldn't be hidden," she stated. "It still blows my mind that my body assembled this little person, pushed her out and now makes everything she needs to thrive."

Rousey concluded the post by reminding everyone that breastfeeding is something to celebrate, not hide. "It's really nothing to be ashamed of, it's something to brag about," she wrote, finishing her post off with the hashtags #normalizebreastfeeding and #proudmama.

This isn't the first time Rousey has gotten real about motherhood. Just ten days after welcoming her daughter, she shared an unedited image of her postpartum body along with a message that she is in no hurry to get back into shape, despite the fact that her mother started training six days after her sister was born and won the US Open Judo a mere six weeks later.

Rousey opened up about her pregnancy in a July 24 Instagram post. "I wish I could say that pregnancy feels amazing, that I've never felt more powerful as a woman. But it feels more like my organs are being crushed by the miracle of life. I've never felt more exhausted, unmotivated or aware of gravity. Some days I have to lay on my side for hours just to comfortably breathe. There's no break, it's a grind, I'm just trying to get through one day at a time," she admitted.

She also confessed that the "looming task of giving birth is intimating as hell" and that she was "not so much afraid of the pain of labor as intimidated by the recovery."