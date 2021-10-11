Halsey Gets Real About Postpartum Bodies in New Instagram Pics: 'I Will Never Have My Pre-Baby Body Back'

Halsey, aka Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, refuses to play into the "illusion" of postpartum perfection. After fans commented that the singer had her pre-baby body back following their stunning performance on Saturday Night Live, the 27-year-old took a moment to shut down the concept that new mothers are supposed to "feel and look 'great' immediately postpartum."

Halsey-Posts-Empowering-Body-Positive-Message-on-IG-GettyImages-1048413948 Credit: Getty Images

"I am posting this because no matter what I do people are going to talk about my body," Halsey, who welcomed their first child, Ender Ridley Aydin, in July, started the dialogue. "It is [a] confusing symptom of being in the public eye so rather than complain I am going to give you something real to talk about!"

They continued to explain that after their appearance on SNL, "a lot of people were quick to say" how "good" they looked. "That was a weird feeling," they admitted.

"My body has felt like a stranger's for a long time. I uphold myself to honesty to the point of over sharing sometimes but this feels important," Halsey continued, explaining some of the revealing photos they opted to share with fans.

"The first picture on this slide is days after my baby was already born. A lot of people don't know that you still look pregnant for a while after," they explained. "It is still changing and I am letting it," Halsey continued, admitting that they have "no interest in working out" right now. "I'm too tired and too busy playing with my darling son."

"I do not want to feed the illusion that you're meant to feel and look 'great' immediately postpartum. That is not my narrative currently," Halsey stated, getting to the heart of the message.

"If you've been following me because you're also a parent and you dig what I'm doing, please know I'm in your corner. I will never have my 'pre baby body back' no matter how it changes physically because I have now had a baby! And that has altered me forever; emotionally, spiritually, and physically. That change is permanent. And I don't want to go back!"

This isn't the first time the "Manic" singer, who uses she/they pronouns, has been transparent about the realities of motherhood. Even prior to welcoming their son with partner Alev Aydin, Halsey put normalizing motherhood on their agenda when revealing the artwork for their upcoming album "If I Can't Have Love I Want Power."

"This cover image celebrates pregnant and postpartum bodies as something beautiful, to be admired," Halsey explained about the photo, sitting on a throne with a baby in their lap and a breast exposed. "We have a long way to go with eradicating the social stigma around bodies & breastfeeding. I hope this can be a step in the right direction!"

A month following their birth announcement, Halsey flaunted their tiger stripes in a photo dump on social media, captioning the August 8 series of snaps, "Well….this is what it look like 🧸."

Halsey has also shared a few photos nursing the newborn, including one on August 3 in honor of National Breastfeeding Day.