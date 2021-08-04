Halsey Posts Intimate Breastfeeding Photo for World Breastfeeding Week

It's World Breastfeeding Week, and that means moms everywhere are sharing their own breastfeeding stories—including celebrity moms.

Singer Halsey—aka Ashley Nicolette Frangipane—is one of those celeb moms, posting an intimate photo of herself breastfeeding her newborn, Ender Ridley Aydin, to her Instagram Wednesday. "#Worldbreastfeedingweek...we arrived just in time," she wrote in the caption.

Halsey, 26, gave birth to Ender—who's gender has not yet been announced—on July 14. She shared the announcement on Instagram, with a photo of herself holding her child, with her boyfriend, screenwriter Alev Aydin, by her side. "Gratitude," she wrote in the caption, "for the most 'rare' and euphoric birth. Powered by love."

Just a few weeks before she gave birth, Halsey made headlines for her pregnancy when she announced the artwork for her new album, "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power," on Instagram. On the album cover, she's dressed in royal garb, her left breast is exposed, and she's holding a baby on her lap.

"This album is a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth," she wrote in the caption. "It was very important to me that the cover art conveyed the sentiment of my journey over the past few months." She added that the art was meant to show that women can exist both as "sexual beings" and "vessels" for children. "My body has belonged to the world in many different ways over the past few years, and this image is my means of reclaiming my autonomy and establishing my pride and strength as a life force for my human being."

She went on to say that the purpose of the album art was to celebrate postpartum bodies as "something beautiful, to be admired." And she explained that normalizing acceptance of those bodies was part of her mission: "We have a long way to go with eradicating the social stigma around bodies & breastfeeding. I hope this can be a step in the right direction!"