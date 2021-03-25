Emily Ratajkowski Shared a Sweet Candid Photo Breastfeeding Her Infant Son

Model Emily Ratajkowski has shared one of the most intimate moments a new mom can have with her child. On March 24, she posted a revealing photo of herself breastfeeding her baby son Sylvester Apollo Bear (Sly) on Instagram.

Ratajkowski, 29, gave birth to her first child (with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard) on March 8. Since then, she's given her followers a glimpse of family life with a series of personal photos—with breastfeeding being a common theme.

In fact, the Gone Girl actress announced Sylvester's arrival with a breastfeeding pic taken shortly after the birth. "Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life, "she wrote.

Ratajkowski's pregnancy was announced in an essay for Vogue last October, in which she explained why she doesn't want to reveal her baby's sex.

"When my husband and I tell friends that I'm pregnant, their first question after 'Congratulations' is almost always 'Do you know what you want?'" she wrote. "We like to respond that we won't know the gender until our child is 18 and that they'll let us know then."

When she revealed the pregnancy for the first time on her Instagram page via a series of nude images, she didn't reveal the sex, writing, "I cannot wait to see who you will be."

However, her latest Instagram pic suggests that the couple may have changed their minds, as she wrote in the caption, "Beautiful boy."

Shortly before she gave birth, Ratajkowski shared a pair of photos showing off her baby bump while out for a walk, rocking an all-black outfit with one hand on her belly.

"Alexa play Future I can hear the streets callin 🎶," she wrote in the caption to the post, adding the hashtag "#bouttopop."