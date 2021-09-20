Nearly a year after she announced her miscarriage, model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen shared a mirror selfie with an honest caption on Instagram about what it's like to suffer a loss later in pregnancy—and how her body, "stuck in time," reminds her of that loss.

"It's really weird when you lose a baby and your body gets paused in time. Usually you'd gain your 'yumyums I'm praaagnant!" weight, then put on the weight of your little bebe. Then, ideally, you'd have your baby. And you would feed it from your boobs and your body would know to charge through and do what it does to get you back into fighting shape," she wrote.

"When you lose a baby halfway through, your body just pauses. It has nothing to do. No one to feed. And you're just...stuck. Stuck with saggy boobs that were preparing to be milk bags, a belly that was ready to bake," she continues.

In October 2020, Teigen shared in an emotional Instagram post revealing that she had suffered a miscarriage following a hospitalization for bleeding due to a "weak placenta."

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain that you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before," she wrote in a caption for a series of photos from the hospital. "We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids we needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough."

Since her loss, Teigen has been open about her family's difficult journey. In February 2021, she posted photos from when she was 10 weeks pregnant with Jack, the baby she lost. "If he were like Luna and Miles, I'd probably be holding him as we speak," she wrote. "This month is a rough reminder and to be honest, I thought the worst was over but I guess life and emotions aren't on any sort of schedule."

Teigen says the emotions continue to surface as she reflects on her post-miscarriage body. "I would be lying if I said this did not majorly suck. Not only are you ummmm extremely, diabolically sad at what could have been, but you have this daily reminder every time you look in the goddamn mirror."

So far, the post has more than 630,000 likes, with hundreds of comments from supportive fans and celebrities. "Ugh the pain that keeps on giving. We love you," wrote model and actress Brooklyn Decker. "You are beautiful inside and out," Paris Hilton encouraged, followed by a kiss emoji.