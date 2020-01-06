The 7 Best Pregnancy Apps to See You From Bump to Baby

During pregnancy, there’s a whole lot going on in your body and in your mind. That's why a pregnancy app can be an invaluable source of information and support that really is right at your fingertips (because let’s face it, none of us ever stray too far from our phones).

“A pregnancy app is a must for pregnant women,” Sherry Ross, MD, ob-gyn and women’s health expert at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California, tells Health. “A credible app can be your ‘pregnancy partner,’ providing a wealth of information to make your nine months—plus your fourth trimester—both comforting and enlightening.” A pregnancy app can also help you keep on top of all those prenatal doctor appointments, too.

There are a lot of pregnancy apps out there—some you have to pay for, some free—so what one should you choose? To make the task a little easier, we sought out tried-and-true free app options with fun features, reliable information, and solid reviews. Here are seven of the best, according to Dr. Ross and pregnancy app users. (And of course, it goes without saying that you should always see your doctor for any health concerns or questions.)

Price: Free

Availability: iOS and Android

A staple on many a pregnant woman’s bookshelf, the bestselling book What to Expect When You’re Expecting is now an app, and Dr. Ross recommends it for its easy-to-understand language and a daily dose of health tips and current pregnancy-related news.

Price: Free

Availability: iOS and Android

The Bump app has pretty much everything an expectant parent could want: an appointment planner, real-time answers to all pregnancy questions, daily articles, a registry, and a photo album to record every stage. One reviewer said it “took so much of the guesswork out of all those months of pregnancy and answered a lot of questions that Google just couldn’t.”

Price: Free

Availability: iOS and Android

The Ovia app is totally customizable based on your baby’s due date, sex, and name (if you know it!) as well as your own health information and pregnancy goals. The illustrations of your baby’s current hand and foot sizes is a sweet extra. You also have thousands of articles at your fingertips and can ask the community anything you like—no matter how embarrassing—on the completely anonymous forum. “Great data tracking, daily reminders, and so much information,” wrote one reviewer.

Price: Free

Availability: iOS

The pregnancy app from WebMD is “exceptionally user-friendly,” says Dr. Ross, due to its creative graphics loaded with detailed, easy-to-understand weekly information about your growing baby, the ability to track doctors’ appointments, chart your diet and exercise, and prepare for delivery.

Price: Free (offers in-app purchases)

Availability: iOS and Android

The Sprout Pregnancy app is the next best thing to seeing right inside your belly. It uses “next generation 3D interaction” to show movements, kicks, and heartbeats. There’s also a personal photo journal, a timeline tailored to you and your tot, a kick counter, and a contraction timer. “It’s the best way to keep up with your growing baby until the next doctor visit,” wrote one user.

Price: Free (offers in-app purchases)

Availability: iOS and Android

Pregnancy+ lets you track kicks, log your weight gain and doctor’s visits, compile your baby shopping list, and even help you out on the baby-name front. But the best (and cutest) feature is the fetal size comparison, which lets you see how big your baby is compared to a fruit or an animal. “The information is super relevant and interesting, even for third time moms,” wrote one reviewer.

Price: Free

Availability: iOS and Android

Dr. Ross recommends BabyCenter’s Pregnancy Tracker as a “comprehensive and informative” app. It has daily pregnancy tips, fetal development videos, useful information on exercise and nutrition, and weekly checklists and reminders. There’s also a photo diary, a kick counter, and a contraction timer. “There is so much to learn but BabyCenter has a way of feeding you just enough information,” wrote one user.

