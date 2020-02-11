Image zoom Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Ashley Graham is getting used to new mom life. The 32-year-old gave birth to her first child, son Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin, on January 18. Since then, she hasn’t been able to stop talking about him. But Graham isn’t just sharing the details about her newborn; she’s getting real about the raw, messy challenges of motherhood no one tells you to expect after you're expecting.

On February 10, Graham shared a photo of herself posing in a pair of postpartum underwear in a bathroom mirror.

RELATED: A 'Frida Mom' Commercial Aimed at Postpartum Women Just Got Banned From the Oscars for Being 'Too Graphic'

“Raise your hand if you didn’t know you’d be changing your own diapers too,” she wrote. “After all these years in fashion I never could’ve guessed that disposable underwear would be my favorite piece of clothing but here we are! No one talks about the recovery and healing (yes even the messy parts) new moms go through. I wanted to show you guys that it’s not all rainbows and butterflies!”

Graham also gave a shoutout to her friend, Chelsea Rosen Hirschhorn. Hirschhorn is the CEO of Frida Mom, a brand that makes products to help new moms recover from childbirth, such as postpartum maxi pads, comfort cushions, and peri bottles—which help women clean and soothe the vaginal area, which will be sore and torn from delivering a baby vaginally.

RELATED: Ashley Graham Just Shared the Most Intimate Breastfeeding Photo on Instagram

Frida Mom made the news last week after the brand released a video of an ad they produced that had been rejected by ABC, which refused to run it during last week's Oscars broadcast for being "too graphic." That's probably because it showed new moms sitting on the toilet in obvious pain while trying to go to the bathroom, a baby wailing in the background.

“It’s unbelievable the obstacles we still face talking about what women really go through,” Graham wrote. “All their stuff she sent me has been a life saver.”

RELATED: Ashley Graham Opens Up About Why She's Not Afraid to Show Her Stretch Marks on Social Media

Graham's cheeky comments about the surprises of postpartum life earned big praise from her followers, who left comments about their own post-baby recovery.

"It feels as though your insides are falling out! Basically leaking from all orifices," one commenter wrote. "Keep those diapers," another suggested. "You’re gonna be peeing all over yourself for the rest of your life too."

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter