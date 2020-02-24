Ashley Graham's Latest Breastfeeding Pic Is a Tribute to Multitasking New Moms Everywhere

Breastfeeding pics are fast becoming the norm on Ashley Graham’s Instagram, and that’s great news for every other new mom who’s nursing around the clock—or trying to.

This particular celebrity mom’s BF shots don’t look like perfect professional shots, nor are they filtered to the max. Instead, they’re totally relatable. Graham may be a supermodel and one-time Sports Illustrated cover girl who’s worth millions, but at the end of the day she’s also just a mom.

Graham gave birth to her first child, son Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin, on January 18. Since then, she’s used the ‘gram to document her nursing experience, posting pictures of herself breastfeeding in various places.

Her latest sweet image shows the model and businesswoman sitting in bed feeding Isaac while she looks at her phone, with the simple caption “multitasking Sunday.”

Her followers were quick to pay compliments, hailing her a role model and thanking her for continuing to normalize breastfeeding.

“You’re so empowering and i can’t even begin to explain how much you inspire me (sic)," wrote one fan, while another urged her to “keep posting breastfeeding pics,” adding that it “helps a lot of mother out there who struggle with anxiety when feeding in public.”

Another follower made an observation that every mom—breastfeeding or not—can relate to: “It's amazing what you can do with one hand.”

Graham has been incredibly candid about her postpartum experience so far, recently revealing that disposable underwear is her new must-have item of clothing.

“Raise your hand if you didn't know you'd be changing your own diapers too…” Graham wrote on Instagram. “After all these years in fashion I never could've guessed that disposable underwear would be my favorite piece of clothing but here we are!” Yep, something else anyone who’s ever given birth can relate to.

Graham also shared a close-up of her postpartum stretch marks, writing, “same me. few new stories (sic).” Definitely not the type of thing you see on a celebrity’s social media page. Could we love this woman any more?

Little Isaac is still only a few weeks old, and his mom has already given us a no-holds-barred glimpse of her parenting experience. Let’s hope she keeps the frank posts coming. In a world that puts huge amounts of pressure on new mothers to get everything right, the more discussion of stretch marks, disposable underwear, and breastfeeding we're exposed to, the better.

