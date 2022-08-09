Where to Get the Abortion Pill Online

We researched and compiled a list below of reputable abortion pill providers and resources based on their ability to provide safe, private, affordable help to those seeking a medication abortion.

Because the U.S Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade , access to abortion now varies by state. Medication abortions are the most common form of abortion in the United States. However, finding a safe, reputable abortion provider online isn't easy. Providers can make a personal choice to decline to prescribe these medications —and it's difficult to assess a provider's competency, desire to help, and ability to prescribe before an appointment. There are also misleading websites and resources designed to redirect people seeking abortion care to "pregnancy crisis centers," which do not offer abortion services.

A medication abortion is a nonsurgical option for ending a pregnancy in the first trimester. Rather than go into a medical clinic, you take two medications —mifepristone and misoprostol—in two stages, 24 to 48 hours apart to end a pregnancy. Approved by the FDA for use up to 70 days into gestation (roughly week 10 of a pregnancy), these medications are highly effective with little risk of serious side effects.

Most User-Friendly: carafem Carafem Learn More Key Specs Cost: $250–$375

$250–$375 States Available: 14 + D.C.

14 + D.C. Doctors Available: Yes, doctors and a general care team

Yes, doctors and a general care team Discreet shipping: Yes Why We Chose It Carafem's user-friendly website helps those looking for non-judgmental, easy-to-understand information about abortion, birth control, testing, and shipping options specific to each state's reproductive health laws. Pros & Cons Pros Easy online scheduling Fast, discreet delivery within one to three days Support online, by phone, or in-person Additional reproductive and sexual health care is available Cons Expensive

Appointments are scheduled sometimes a week or more in advance

Financial assistance only to those who qualify Overview Carafem offers a variety of options for learning about abortion care and reproductive health topics. With offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Nashville, and D.C., you can be seen in person, or you can make an appointment online and have the abortion pills mailed to you in discreet packaging with one to three-day shipping, depending on where you live. You also have the option of shipping the pill to a friend's house or local FedEx location if you don't want to share your home address. To book an appointment, you'll need to complete a brief intake questionnaire, but the whole process takes under five minutes. Carafem requires you to show a valid ID, which might be difficult for minors, undocumented, or trans people. However, carafem is committed to providing trans-inclusive care, so within the questionnaire, you can share your chosen name and pronouns. In addition, minors will be treated in accordance with the local abortion laws. Once your intake is complete, you will receive follow-up texts and emails to help prepare ahead of your appointment. A doctor will review the intake form and your ultrasound (if provided) to determine your eligibility for the pill before the appointment date. During your appointment, you'll have a chance to ask questions and raise concerns. The company can prescribe abortion pills up to 11 weeks of gestation—and if the doctor determines you aren't eligible for their services (either because you're too far along in your pregnancy or have a medical condition that could cause complications), you won't be charged for the appointment. Although many of their providers offer support via email, carafem representatives can also be reached by phone. Additionally, the website offers videos and tutorials, as well as a search feature, to explore various topics of interest, including resources for teens, legal support, emotional well-being, and other needs. Carafem patients can ask questions and get general support before and after the telehealth appointment and can request translators—a service that isn't typically available through other providers.

Budget-Friendly: Aid Access Learn More Key Specs Cost: $110–$150; assistance available

$110–$150; assistance available Availability: All 50 states, plus D.C, Puerto Rico, and U.S. Territories

All 50 states, plus D.C, Puerto Rico, and U.S. Territories Doctors Available: Yes

Yes Discreet shipping: Yes Why We Chose It Aid Access offers abortion pills at a lower cost than other providers, and doesn't make users jump through hoops to qualify for financial assistance. The company humanizes the experience by working directly with patients to find a way to make abortion affordable for those with a low income. Pros & Cons Pros Affordably priced

Financial assistance available

Video consultation is not required

Can buy abortion pills if you're not currently pregnant Cons Support doesn't take place in real-time

Shipping takes one to three weeks for trigger states or where abortion pills cannot be prescribed via telehealth appointment Overview When it comes to finding an affordably-priced, reputable, abortion provider, Aid Access is the clear winner. Clients are asked to pay a fee for the service that correlates with the cost of abortion care in their state. This is slightly lower in states where abortion has been restricted because the generic form of the pill will be shipped from abroad. However, if you have trouble affording the fee of $110 to $150 (depending on where you live), Aid Access offers financial assistance. Where other providers offer assistance through state-specific abortion funds that require users to demonstrate their financial hardship or government-subsidized benefits, the non-profit doesn't ask users to prove they cannot afford the procedure. Instead, clients meet one on one with a representative to find solutions that are unique to their situation. Before placing an order for abortion pills, you'll need to complete a questionnaire that asks about medical history, emotional health, and community support. It will then prompt you to input your name, contact information, and physical address for shipment. If you're worried about shipping it to yourself (i.e. if you live in a state where abortion access is limited), you can also input the name and mailing address of a support person who can receive the delivery on your behalf. Because the organization was founded specifically to increase access to abortion, Aid Access ships medication to those who aren't serviced by other providers because they reside in a state with an abortion ban. However, if you live somewhere where abortion is illegal, you might have to wait longer for your pills because it's shipped in its generic form from India. If you're worried about the changing legal landscape in the U.S., Aid Access also offers non-pregnant people the option to order medication to store for potential future use—a service that isn't typically offered elsewhere.

Accepts Insurance: Planned Parenthood Planned Parenthood Learn More Key Specs Cost: $0–$750

$0–$750 Availability: 12 states

12 states Doctors Available: Yes. Doctors, patient navigators, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, therapists, and other care team members

Yes. Doctors, patient navigators, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, therapists, and other care team members Discreet shipping: No Why We Chose It Planned Parenthood is a highly trusted resource for reproductive health care and works with most insurance companies. Their experience helping patients understand insurance coverage and their privacy rights associated with insurance can help clients make better, more informed decisions. Pros & Cons Pros Insurance and low-cost or free options are available

May subsidize travel, even for telehealth services

Video consultations and doctor support are available Cons Telehealth services for abortions are not available in every region

Proof of address required

Costs vary and could be expensive for uninsured patients Overview Planned Parenthood is the nation's most recognizable organization providing reproductive health care to those who need affordable, safe, and straightforward access. The nonprofit's history of providing care even in unfriendly regions makes it a helpful resource during today's uncertainties. The organization also provides trans-competent abortion care, which isn't always prioritized by other providers. If you're looking to make a telehealth appointment for abortion pills, though, check your local Planned Parenthood locations to see if telehealth services are offered in your region. Most telehealth locations allow patients to easily schedule video consultations online but require proof of address before shipping medications. However, in some states, including Colorado, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, and D.C., offices may offer telehealth for a portion of abortion care services (such as an initial consultation or follow-up appointment), but will require in-person visits to administer the abortion medications. If you go through Planned Parenthood though, a live representative is available to chat online to answer questions about abortion pills, insurance coverage, costs, travel options, and adjacent topics. They can help you contact a patient navigator to discuss specific topics that are unique to your situation—including local laws and privacy concerns. Representatives are also available over the phone during business hours without having to schedule a time to talk. Planned Parenthood does not require patients to use insurance but will bill insurance if that is more cost-effective. If you have privacy concerns, you can opt instead for self-pay options. The organization also partners with a variety of abortion fund programs for those who need help affording care or travel.

Provides Mental Health Support: Hey Jane Hey Jane Learn More Key Specs Cost: $249

$249 Availability: 7 states

7 states Doctors Available: Yes; doctors, nurses, and a care team

Yes; doctors, nurses, and a care team Discreet shipping: Yes Why We Chose It Hey Jane patients can attend an appointment within 24 hours with a board-certified medical provider who is licensed in their state. The provider will help them understand the at-home abortion process and navigate the procedure with the help of a supportive care team available online 24/7. Pros & Cons Pros Appointments within 24 hours

HSA and FSA cards accepted

24/7 medical support and a peer-to-peer support forum Cons Expensive

Requires a video consultation Overview Hey Jane is an online pharmacy that allows you to receive and take the abortion pills from the comfort and privacy of your home if you live in California, Colorado, Illinois, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, and Washington. You must be a legal adult and no more than 10 weeks pregnant The platform cannot treat minors. To order the abortion pill, you must complete an online questionnaire, then schedule an appointment and pay for the service upfront. If you can't afford the fee, financial assistance may be available through abortion fund partnerships. Be aware, though, that you'll have to apply for that funding yourself, so you'll want to secure funding before making an appointment with Hey Jane. You'll also need to provide a legal name and form of identification in the intake process, though the intake form does include options to designate a chosen name and pronouns. One of the advantages of Hey Jane is that you have access to medical support even after business hours. You can send a text or send a secure message through a telehealth messaging portal and a provider will get back to you. Abortion pills will be shipped via U.S. Postal Service Priority Mail, but if you don't want to send the pill to your home, you can ship it to a P.O. box. If you need the abortion pill quickly, there are next-day shipping options, as long as you send your package to a home address or pick it up at a designated UPS location. Although some providers include links to resources for mental health care, most don't offer a way to access support directly through their website or organization. Hey Jane, however, is different. The service has prioritized mental health care by explicitly stating that its care team can offer emotional support, before or after your abortion. It has also created a peer-to-peer support forum for anyone who has received or is receiving abortion care services with Hey Jane. In addition, the website also includes a long page of links to additional mental health resources for abortion and miscarriage, as well as resources and support networks for adjacent needs.

Widely Available: Abortion on Demand Abortion on Demand. Learn More Key Specs Cost: $239–$289

$239–$289 Availability: 22 states, with more coming soon

22 states, with more coming soon Doctors Available: Yes

Yes Discreet shipping: Yes Why We Chose It Abortion on Demand offers the most comprehensive services in 22 states, with more on the way. It is the most widely available organization that still offers video consultations and direct support. Pros & Cons Pros Comprehensive resources on the website

Video consultations and medical support offered

Overnight shipping is standard Cons Strict terms of use

Lacks discreet options for delivery

Will not treat minors Overview Abortion on Demand offers services in more states than most other providers we looked at, operating in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington. When you sign up for care through Abortion on Demand, you will be asked to fill out an intake form, schedule a virtual appointment, and select the state in which you would like to receive treatment. While you do not need to be a resident of the state where you select to receive treatment, you must be physically present in the state as the company blocks the use of VPNs and tracks location. If you are eligible for a medication abortion, the pills will arrive one to three days later in discreet packaging. Comfort care items like a heating pack and medication for pain and nausea are also included in the shipment. Overnight shipping is available for an additional fee. You will also be given a phone number to call if you have any questions, concerns, or complications after taking the pills. The phone line is staffed 24/7 to ensure you can always reach a doctor if you need one. Abortion on Demand only serves pregnant people who are less than eight weeks pregnant. This doesn't allow people much time to secure an appointment and take the pill once they find out they're pregnant as one in three people don't learn they're pregnant until after six weeks gestation. The service is also not able to treat minors, and it does not accept health insurance. If you aren't eligible to receive care through the organization directly, you will immediately be offered a comprehensive guide to help find other options, as well as financial and legal support.