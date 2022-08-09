Health Conditions A-Z Reproductive Health Pregnancy Where to Get the Abortion Pill Online These providers offer the best telehealth options for medical abortions. By Health.com Editorial Team Health.com Editorial Team The editors at Health are a dedicated team of experienced health editors, writers, and other media professionals who strive to bring trustworthy and responsible health and medical content to their readers. As a team, we have decades of experience in health journalism and have worked at legacy publishers and some of the biggest news and media companies in the U.S. health's editorial guidelines Published on August 9, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: danilo.alvesd / Unsplash A medication abortion is a nonsurgical option for ending a pregnancy in the first trimester. Rather than go into a medical clinic, you take two medications—mifepristone and misoprostol—in two stages, 24 to 48 hours apart to end a pregnancy. Approved by the FDA for use up to 70 days into gestation (roughly week 10 of a pregnancy), these medications are highly effective with little risk of serious side effects. Because the U.S Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, access to abortion now varies by state. Medication abortions are the most common form of abortion in the United States. However, finding a safe, reputable abortion provider online isn't easy. Providers can make a personal choice to decline to prescribe these medications—and it's difficult to assess a provider's competency, desire to help, and ability to prescribe before an appointment. There are also misleading websites and resources designed to redirect people seeking abortion care to "pregnancy crisis centers," which do not offer abortion services. We researched and compiled a list below of reputable abortion pill providers and resources based on their ability to provide safe, private, affordable help to those seeking a medication abortion. Online Abortion Pill Resources Most Helpful: Carafem Budget-friendly: Aid Access Accepts Insurance: Planned Parenthood With Medical and Mental Health Support: Hey Jane Widely Available: Abortion on Demand Stresses Privacy: Choix Most User-Friendly: carafem Carafem Learn More Key Specs Cost: $250–$375 States Available: 14 + D.C. Doctors Available: Yes, doctors and a general care team Discreet shipping: Yes Why We Chose It Carafem's user-friendly website helps those looking for non-judgmental, easy-to-understand information about abortion, birth control, testing, and shipping options specific to each state's reproductive health laws. Pros & Cons Pros Easy online scheduling Fast, discreet delivery within one to three days Support online, by phone, or in-person Additional reproductive and sexual health care is available Cons Expensive Appointments are scheduled sometimes a week or more in advance Financial assistance only to those who qualify Overview Carafem offers a variety of options for learning about abortion care and reproductive health topics. With offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Nashville, and D.C., you can be seen in person, or you can make an appointment online and have the abortion pills mailed to you in discreet packaging with one to three-day shipping, depending on where you live. You also have the option of shipping the pill to a friend's house or local FedEx location if you don't want to share your home address. To book an appointment, you'll need to complete a brief intake questionnaire, but the whole process takes under five minutes. Carafem requires you to show a valid ID, which might be difficult for minors, undocumented, or trans people. However, carafem is committed to providing trans-inclusive care, so within the questionnaire, you can share your chosen name and pronouns. In addition, minors will be treated in accordance with the local abortion laws. Once your intake is complete, you will receive follow-up texts and emails to help prepare ahead of your appointment. A doctor will review the intake form and your ultrasound (if provided) to determine your eligibility for the pill before the appointment date. During your appointment, you'll have a chance to ask questions and raise concerns. The company can prescribe abortion pills up to 11 weeks of gestation—and if the doctor determines you aren't eligible for their services (either because you're too far along in your pregnancy or have a medical condition that could cause complications), you won't be charged for the appointment. Although many of their providers offer support via email, carafem representatives can also be reached by phone. Additionally, the website offers videos and tutorials, as well as a search feature, to explore various topics of interest, including resources for teens, legal support, emotional well-being, and other needs. Carafem patients can ask questions and get general support before and after the telehealth appointment and can request translators—a service that isn't typically available through other providers. Budget-Friendly: Aid Access Learn More Key SpecsCost: $110–$150; assistance availableAvailability: All 50 states, plus D.C, Puerto Rico, and U.S. TerritoriesDoctors Available: YesDiscreet shipping: YesWhy We Chose ItAid Access offers abortion pills at a lower cost than other providers, and doesn't make users jump through hoops to qualify for financial assistance. The company humanizes the experience by working directly with patients to find a way to make abortion affordable for those with a low income.Pros & ConsProsAffordably pricedFinancial assistance availableVideo consultation is not requiredCan buy abortion pills if you're not currently pregnantConsSupport doesn't take place in real-timeShipping takes one to three weeks for trigger states or where abortion pills cannot be prescribed via telehealth appointmentOverviewWhen it comes to finding an affordably-priced, reputable, abortion provider, Aid Access is the clear winner. Clients are asked to pay a fee for the service that correlates with the cost of abortion care in their state. This is slightly lower in states where abortion has been restricted because the generic form of the pill will be shipped from abroad.However, if you have trouble affording the fee of $110 to $150 (depending on where you live), Aid Access offers financial assistance. Where other providers offer assistance through state-specific abortion funds that require users to demonstrate their financial hardship or government-subsidized benefits, the non-profit doesn't ask users to prove they cannot afford the procedure. Instead, clients meet one on one with a representative to find solutions that are unique to their situation.Before placing an order for abortion pills, you'll need to complete a questionnaire that asks about medical history, emotional health, and community support. It will then prompt you to input your name, contact information, and physical address for shipment. If you're worried about shipping it to yourself (i.e. if you live in a state where abortion access is limited), you can also input the name and mailing address of a support person who can receive the delivery on your behalf.Because the organization was founded specifically to increase access to abortion, Aid Access ships medication to those who aren't serviced by other providers because they reside in a state with an abortion ban.However, if you live somewhere where abortion is illegal, you might have to wait longer for your pills because it's shipped in its generic form from India. If you're worried about the changing legal landscape in the U.S., Aid Access also offers non-pregnant people the option to order medication to store for potential future use—a service that isn't typically offered elsewhere. Accepts Insurance: Planned Parenthood Planned Parenthood Learn More Key SpecsCost: $0–$750Availability: 12 statesDoctors Available: Yes. Doctors, patient navigators, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, therapists, and other care team membersDiscreet shipping: NoWhy We Chose ItPlanned Parenthood is a highly trusted resource for reproductive health care and works with most insurance companies. Their experience helping patients understand insurance coverage and their privacy rights associated with insurance can help clients make better, more informed decisions.Pros & ConsProsInsurance and low-cost or free options are availableMay subsidize travel, even for telehealth servicesVideo consultations and doctor support are availableConsTelehealth services for abortions are not available in every regionProof of address requiredCosts vary and could be expensive for uninsured patientsOverviewPlanned Parenthood is the nation's most recognizable organization providing reproductive health care to those who need affordable, safe, and straightforward access. The nonprofit's history of providing care even in unfriendly regions makes it a helpful resource during today's uncertainties. The organization also provides trans-competent abortion care, which isn't always prioritized by other providers.If you're looking to make a telehealth appointment for abortion pills, though, check your local Planned Parenthood locations to see if telehealth services are offered in your region. Most telehealth locations allow patients to easily schedule video consultations online but require proof of address before shipping medications. However, in some states, including Colorado, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, and D.C., offices may offer telehealth for a portion of abortion care services (such as an initial consultation or follow-up appointment), but will require in-person visits to administer the abortion medications.If you go through Planned Parenthood though, a live representative is available to chat online to answer questions about abortion pills, insurance coverage, costs, travel options, and adjacent topics. They can help you contact a patient navigator to discuss specific topics that are unique to your situation—including local laws and privacy concerns. Representatives are also available over the phone during business hours without having to schedule a time to talk.Planned Parenthood does not require patients to use insurance but will bill insurance if that is more cost-effective. If you have privacy concerns, you can opt instead for self-pay options. The organization also partners with a variety of abortion fund programs for those who need help affording care or travel. Provides Mental Health Support: Hey Jane Hey Jane Learn More Key SpecsCost: $249Availability: 7 statesDoctors Available: Yes; doctors, nurses, and a care teamDiscreet shipping: YesWhy We Chose ItHey Jane patients can attend an appointment within 24 hours with a board-certified medical provider who is licensed in their state. The provider will help them understand the at-home abortion process and navigate the procedure with the help of a supportive care team available online 24/7.Pros & ConsProsAppointments within 24 hoursHSA and FSA cards accepted24/7 medical support and a peer-to-peer support forumConsExpensiveRequires a video consultationOverviewHey Jane is an online pharmacy that allows you to receive and take the abortion pills from the comfort and privacy of your home if you live in California, Colorado, Illinois, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, and Washington. You must be a legal adult and no more than 10 weeks pregnant The platform cannot treat minors.To order the abortion pill, you must complete an online questionnaire, then schedule an appointment and pay for the service upfront. If you can't afford the fee, financial assistance may be available through abortion fund partnerships. Be aware, though, that you'll have to apply for that funding yourself, so you'll want to secure funding before making an appointment with Hey Jane. You'll also need to provide a legal name and form of identification in the intake process, though the intake form does include options to designate a chosen name and pronouns.One of the advantages of Hey Jane is that you have access to medical support even after business hours. You can send a text or send a secure message through a telehealth messaging portal and a provider will get back to you.Abortion pills will be shipped via U.S. Postal Service Priority Mail, but if you don't want to send the pill to your home, you can ship it to a P.O. box. If you need the abortion pill quickly, there are next-day shipping options, as long as you send your package to a home address or pick it up at a designated UPS location.Although some providers include links to resources for mental health care, most don't offer a way to access support directly through their website or organization. Hey Jane, however, is different. The service has prioritized mental health care by explicitly stating that its care team can offer emotional support, before or after your abortion. It has also created a peer-to-peer support forum for anyone who has received or is receiving abortion care services with Hey Jane. In addition, the website also includes a long page of links to additional mental health resources for abortion and miscarriage, as well as resources and support networks for adjacent needs. Widely Available: Abortion on Demand Abortion on Demand. Learn More Key SpecsCost: $239–$289Availability: 22 states, with more coming soonDoctors Available: YesDiscreet shipping: YesWhy We Chose ItAbortion on Demand offers the most comprehensive services in 22 states, with more on the way. It is the most widely available organization that still offers video consultations and direct support.Pros & ConsProsComprehensive resources on the websiteVideo consultations and medical support offeredOvernight shipping is standardConsStrict terms of useLacks discreet options for deliveryWill not treat minorsOverviewAbortion on Demand offers services in more states than most other providers we looked at, operating in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington.When you sign up for care through Abortion on Demand, you will be asked to fill out an intake form, schedule a virtual appointment, and select the state in which you would like to receive treatment. While you do not need to be a resident of the state where you select to receive treatment, you must be physically present in the state as the company blocks the use of VPNs and tracks location.If you are eligible for a medication abortion, the pills will arrive one to three days later in discreet packaging. Comfort care items like a heating pack and medication for pain and nausea are also included in the shipment. Overnight shipping is available for an additional fee.You will also be given a phone number to call if you have any questions, concerns, or complications after taking the pills. The phone line is staffed 24/7 to ensure you can always reach a doctor if you need one.Abortion on Demand only serves pregnant people who are less than eight weeks pregnant. This doesn't allow people much time to secure an appointment and take the pill once they find out they're pregnant as one in three people don't learn they're pregnant until after six weeks gestation. The service is also not able to treat minors, and it does not accept health insurance.If you aren't eligible to receive care through the organization directly, you will immediately be offered a comprehensive guide to help find other options, as well as financial and legal support. Stresses Privacy: Choix Choix Learn More Key SpecsCost: $289 (with expedited shipping available for $25)Availability: 4 states, plus more coming soonDoctors Available: Yes, doctors and nurse practitionersDiscreet shipping: YesWhy We Chose It Choix is a privacy-conscious telehealth provider that offers a discreet experience to users in four states. You are not required to join live video sessions for the prescription. In addition, their medical staff is easily accessible via phone, text, or email to help you pre- and post-abortion.Pros & ConsProsDiscreet process that does not require videoInformation is clearly presentedOptions for clients under 18 in three states ConsOnly available in four states (more coming soon)Insurance not acceptedOverviewChoix offers fast, safe, informed access to those seeking a medication abortion. You will need to complete a simple questionnaire on the website (which only takes five minutes). Within 24 hours, one of the medical professionals will review your information. A doctor or nurse practitioner will then reach out via a secure text message to verify your information, answer any questions you have, and if you are eligible, write the prescription. The medication will then be shipped discreetly and quickly to the address you specified on the form.In addition, the company offers a variety of informative resources on its website. Choix created a comprehensive, easy-to-understand video that walks you through the abortion process to help you become more comfortable with what to expect each step of the way. The video covers the medication you'll take, how it's taken, and ways to handle the side effects associated with a medicationabortion. Choix is currently available to clients seeking an abortion in California, Colorado, Illinois, and New Mexico, and it can help minors under 18 in three of those states. Final Verdict Carafem offers the friendliest user experience with an intuitive, straightforward website that provides additional resources and information on medication abortion. Patients can call the care team and/or medical provider throughout every step of the process, making it easier to ask questions and get support when needed.If no other options for abortion care exist in your area, Access Aid can likely help. The nonprofit is a pioneer in using technology to connect patients with physicians who can provide the care they need. Their efforts have increased access to safe, affordable abortions worldwide. Guide to Finding Abortion Pills Online Where Can I Be Prescribed an Abortion Pill? In December 2021, the FDA ruled that it will permanently allow patients to receive abortion pills by mail. This made it easier for people to receive and take the abortion pill at home. However, the laws surrounding where, how, and who can prescribe abortion pills now varies state-by-state after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Twenty-nine states require doctors to be present when you take an abortion pill and two states prohibit abortion pills at a specific gestational age or point in pregnancy. Another 19 states require a clinician to be present when the medication is administered. However, in some states, the medications can be prescribed via telehealth, and several online pharmacies sell both mifepristone (Mifeprex) and misoprostol (Cytotec) as a packaged kit or separately, including the companies on our list. Comparing Online Abortion Pill Providers If you're looking for an online abortion pill provider, here are some factors to consider: Price: The cost of an abortion pill varies widely from $100 to upwards of $750. Although many abortion care providers offer financial aid, some assistance is easier to secure than others. However, some lower-cost options, including online pharmacies, might provide fewer options to patients overall. Consider the kind of services you feel you'll need throughout your abortion process as you consider your budget. Availability: Most abortion pill providers do not serve all 50 states and some could require users to travel to a serviced area for either the virtual appointment or to pick up their prescription. Try to choose a service that will meet your needs without adding new hurdles, especially since travel is an additional financial consideration. Access to healthcare providers: Although self-managed abortions are typically safe—including without an in-person medical exam or prior ultrasound—self-managed abortions are still medical procedures. Doctors can help patients understand what's happening if side effects become concerning, and make treatment decisions. Consider whether or not you'd prefer to talk to a provider on the phone or communicate by text, email, or a secure messaging portal. Privacy protection: Some providers, including online prescribers, are more discreet than others. Many platforms take extra precautions to ensure privacy and protect your identity. Consult the company's privacy policy and terms of conditions or call its customer service line for help. Also, remember that nothing you do online is totally private, so taking extra precautions on your own is going to be your best bet. Trans competency: Not all abortion providers are trans-affirming and even fewer are trans-competent. It's important to consider the added emotional burden of potentially traumatic interactions if you can't find a quality trans-competent care provider. In this case, you might need to plan for trans-affirming emotional support. Time: Because abortion is a time-sensitive need, consider how quickly you can get an appointment and how soon providers promise to ship and deliver the pills. FAQs What are the potential side effects of the abortion pill? The abortion pill is generally considered safe, with less than a 0.4% chance of serious side effects like infection, severe blood loss, or hospitalization. It is also 14 times safer than childbirth. However, you may have mild to moderate symptoms during your abortion, such as cramping and some vaginal bleeding that resolves in a couple of days. You might also experience some nausea, weakness, fever, chills, vomiting, headache, diarrhea, and dizziness in the first day or two after taking the two medicines. Some people also have abdominal pain and constipation. What are the signs I should go to the hospital after taking an abortion pill? If symptoms such as cramping, chills, or headaches don't resolve in a few days, if you have a fever of 100.4 or higher, a fever that lasts for more than four hours, heavy bleeding (think: going through two maxi pads in one hour), or severe abdominal cramps that don't subside with pain medication, seek emergency care. You do not need to tell the hospital you took abortion pills if you don't want to—miscarriages and incomplete abortions are indistinguishable and treated the same way. When is it not safe to take an abortion pill? The FDA says that it is not safe for some people with certain medical conditions to have a medical abortion. You should not take abortion pills if you have had an ectopic pregnancy, have an adrenal condition, are taking long-term corticosteroid medications, have had allergic reactions to mifepristone, misoprostol, or similar drugs, are taking blood thinners or have bleeding problems, have inherited porphyria, or have an intrauterine device (IUD) in place. If you pursue a medication abortion through one of the providers listed above, medical professionals will help you determine if abortion pills are safe for you. Methodology We evaluated over 50 telehealth providers whose websites included reproductive healthcare services. Our reviewers went through the process as if they were a consumer, filling out forms, booking appointments (and then canceling them), and contacting customer service. Then, they interviewed several of the finalist providers before adding them to our list. We disqualified telehealth companies that did not explicitly state whether or not their providers can or will prescribe the abortion pill. Although some general telehealth providers might offer abortion care services, general telehealth websites and apps not specific to abortion care were not included in this article. In addition, although it is possible to purchase abortion pills through online pharmacies without any medical consultation or prescription, we did not include these services because those pharmacies are not certified or inspected by the FDA. Providers considered for this article were required to offer some kind of consultation or medical oversight. We chose providers that treat patients in at least four states and often opted for providers with a broader reach. 