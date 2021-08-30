The best way to prevent pneumonia is to get one of two pneumonia vaccines that are available for both adults and children. You should also make sure you have all your other vaccinations up to date to prevent diseases that could lead to pneumonia. This includes your annual flu shot as well as pertussis (whooping cough), chicken pox, and measles. Children should get the Hib vaccine can help prevent pneumonia from Haemophilus influenza type b. Doctors sometimes prescribe prophylactic antibiotics to people with weakened immune systems and a drug called Synagis (palivizumab) to children younger than two to stave off pneumonia from RSV.