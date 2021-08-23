Parkinson's Disease

A neurologist will want to know how long you've had your symptoms as well as what medications you are taking, any other medical conditions, whether you've been exposed to any environmental toxins, and your family history. The doctor will ask you to perform certain tasks so he or she can assess your agility, muscle tone, gait, and balance. Blood and imaging tests are sometimes done but usually only to exclude other causes. A doctor may order a dopamine transporter scan (DaTscan) but usually only to confirm a suspected diagnosis. One sign that you have Parkinson's is if you respond to the most common medication for the condition.