12 Reasons You Have Shoulder Pain–and What to Do About It

Shoulder pain is a common ache in the U.S.: By some estimates, as many as 67% of people experience shoulder discomfort at some point over the course of their lives. The most mobile joint in your body, the shoulder is made up of bones held in place by muscles, tendons, and ligaments. They're all designed to work together to allow the shoulder to move freely in many different directions. This allows you to do everything from raising your arms over your head to throwing a baseball and scratching your back. "Unfortunately, this mobility comes at the expense of stability," and that leaves the shoulder vulnerable to injury, says Clifford Stark, DO, medical director of Sports Medicine at Chelsea in New York City. Factor in the wear and tear of everyday life and it’s easy to see why you're, uh, shouldering so much pain.

You'll need to consult your doctor for a formal diagnosis of your shoulder pain. That visit will include a physical exam, and possibly an X-ray, MRI, or ultrasound, or you may even be referred for physical therapy right off the bat, Dr. Stark says.

Until you know what's causing your shoulder pain for sure, here are a few of the many reasons why your shoulder might hurt, and how to find relief.

