A little extra support goes a long way when you’re on your feet all day. If you have plantar fasciitis, you’ve likely tried plenty of ways to combat your foot pain. As it turns out, one of the best remedies might also be the simplest. Over 10,000 Amazon shoppers swear by SB Sox’s Compression Foot Sleeves ($14; amazon.com), saying the socks are a game-changer when it comes to relieving aches and pains.
Available in four sizes and nine colors, the toeless socks are made of stretchy nylon and Spandex and provide support through constant (yet not uncomfortable) compression. The pressure from the socks boosts blood circulation, which then reduces lactic acid buildup to ease muscle pain in the foot and ankle.
The socks racked up nearly 20,000 perfect ratings and 10,000 five-star reviews at Amazon, with many shoppers sharing how they helped ease their foot and ankle pain immediately.
“I am a nurse who works three 12 [hour night shifts] in a row. I developed the most painful plantar fasciitis and my arches were burning so badly,” one shopper wrote. “As soon as I put these on, the burning literally went away immediately. I now wear them with everything.”
Others say the socks make it easier to withstand long hours walking around. “I work on my feet all night as a barback at a club—I clock six miles during a 10-hour shift and developed plantar fasciitis,” wrote one pleased customer. “These things have saved my feet and my life. I have less pain in my feet and am able to keep up my pace throughout the night. The fact that they extend down past the ball of your foot is a huge plus that I didn’t even realize until I first put them to the test.”
Shoppers say the sleeves are comfortable enough to wear with shoes (and even under another pair of socks), and many even keep them on while they’re sleeping in order to prevent middle-of-the-night discomfort. In fact, some customers have even found that wearing them at night results in less foot and ankle pain in the morning.
“While I wear shoes with arch support, at night especially, I needed something to help. These sleeves to the rescue!” wrote one shopper who struggles with chronic Achilles tendon pain. “They don't make my feet hot while I am sleeping, and they aren't too tight that I feel I am losing circulation. A normal night for me would be waking up with some spasms in my ankle. Now I have no spasms and can actually get out of bed and walk much easier.”
For $14, SB Sox’s Compression Foot Sleeves are a simple yet effective option for anyone looking to give their feet some extra support. Shop them now at Amazon.
