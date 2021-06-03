This Hand Massager Is a Go-To for People With Arthritis, Carpal Tunnel, and Cramping
From typing and texting to activities like cooking and playing music, our hands do a lot for us. So when they become inflamed and in pain—from arthritis, carpal tunnel, or tendon issues—it can feel impossible to go about your day. Common treatments include over-the-counter pain medications and rest, but there's another solution to soothing aches: massage therapy.
The non-medical treatment is commonly considered an effective way to manage body pain, although fewer studies focus specifically on the benefits for hands. The most recent study was published in the Complementary Therapies in Clinical Practice in 2011 and found that massage therapy on hands could not only decrease pain, but also increase grip strength and reduce anxiety. Further support to the claim? More than 1,700 shoppers swear by the Lunix LX3 Cordless Hand Massager ($130; amazon.com) for pain relief.
The electric massager combines compression, vibration, and heat into a single treatment that targets the hands. To use it, you simply slip your hand into the opening and choose between six preset treatments. There are three mixed cycles for a wrist to fingertip massage session, as well as three focused settings that specifically target the full hand, the wrist, or the fingers and palm. Each cycle can be done at six intensity levels to help you find the right level of relief.
Unlike other devices, this rechargeable hand massager is cordless. This allows you to easily move the 3-pound product between rooms without any hassle. It also comes with a carrying bag for easy storage on the road—a must as travel starts resuming.
The Lunix LX3 Cordless Hand Massager costs $130.
While it might seem like an unconventional way to end sore wrists and palms, more than 150 reviewers specifically mentioned the pain relief provided by the massage, including people suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, dislocated digits, and even one who's been dealing with carpal tunnel syndrome for a decade. Plus, it earned shoutouts from electricians, notaries, musicians, and more for helping soothe weathered hands after years of consistent use.
"I use my hands for work daily for long periods of time," wrote one reviewer. "I have arthritis in the base of my thumb and middle finger joints. I have had injections for 'trigger' finger. The use of the Lunix Hand Massager two to three times per day is relieving chronic pain symptoms, and I've avoided having to return to my hand specialist."
Another reviewer who shared that their boyfriend has "severe carpal tunnel in his wrists and hands" said they stumbled upon this product after researching non-invasive options for pain relief as an alternative to surgery, and "it changed his life." "This machine is nothing short of a godsend. He started noticing improvement immediately," they wrote. "Now it's been a few months, and honestly, he says almost every bit of the sensation has returned [and] his range of motion is dramatically improved."
Even if you don't suffer from chronic pain, the Lunix Hand Massager provides plenty of benefits. It's a relaxing bit of TLC and even makes the perfect Father's Day gift. Add the pain-relieving pick to your cart today for just $130.
