The Best CBD Creams for Pain, According to Experts

Green Roads goes above and beyond when it comes to quality standards and transparency. It follows cGMPs for topical manufacturing, and its products are formulated by a licensed pharmacist, Laura Fuentes, who is the CEO and co-founder of Green Roads.

This brand also believes in educating consumers about CBD. Every Green Roads product has a detailed third-party lab report available that breaks down cannabinoid and terpene content, as well as pesticide and heavy-metal testing.

Customer review: “I like everything about this product! In addition to tremendously helping my sore muscles and joint pain the product has a subtle fragrance and spreads very easily so I don’t have to use too much. I would highly recommend the use of this soothing cream.”

Strength: 350 mg of CBD in a 1 oz. pump

To Buy: 350mg CBD Topical Cream, $45; greenroads.com