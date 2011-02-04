18 Points Used to Diagnose Fibromyalgia
Where does it hurt?
Fibromyalgia, a condition that affects 2% to 4% of the population, is seen more often in women than men. It causes widespread tenderness and musculoskeletal pain, along with fatigue, memory problems, and more. There is no specific test for the condition, so it can take time to be properly diagnosed.
Back of the neck
If you have fibromyalgia, you may have tender points at the back of the neck, where the base of the skull and the neck meet.
Neck pain can also be caused by injuries, rheumatoid arthritis, or activities that strain the neck, like slouching or sleeping in an uncomfortable position.
Elbows
Fibromyalgia patients may also feel tenderness on their forearms, near the crease of each elbow. The pain tends to be below the crease and toward the outer side of the arm.
Other causes of elbow pain can include tendonitis or repetitive strain injuries.
Front of the neck
In addition to the back of the neck, doctors will check potential fibromyalgia patients for pain at the front of the neck.
This pair of trigger points is located well above the collarbone, on either side of the larynx.
Hips
Hip pain is common in those with osteoarthritis, but people with arthritis tend to feel it in the joint.
In contrast, people with fibromyalgia may have a tender point near where the buttock muscles curve to join the thighs.
Lower back
The lower back is one of the most common body parts to be the source of pain. Overall, more than 1 in 4 U.S. adults has experienced low back pain.
However, people with fibromyalgia may have pain trigger points at the very top of the buttocks, right at the bottom of the lower back.
Knees
While knee trouble is common in people with fibromyalgia, the inside of each knee pad may feel tender to the touch.
Upper back
Tender points are often sites on the body where tendons and muscles meet.
Such is the case for this pair of tender points, located where the back muscles connect to the shoulder blades in the upper back.
Shoulders
In addition to tenderness in the upper back, some people with fibromyalgia have tender points just above that, halfway between the edge of the shoulder and the bottom of the neck.
Chest
People with fibromyalgia may have tender points on either side of the sternum, a few inches below the collarbone (near the second rib).
The sternum, also known as the breastbone, helps protect the heart and lungs.
