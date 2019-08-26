8 Ways to Lower Your Ovarian Cancer Risk

There’s no surefire way to prevent a diagnosis of ovarian cancer in your lifetime. That’s because right now there’s no good screening method for the disease, and any early symptoms like bloating are easy to confuse with those of other conditions.

But that doesn’t mean you don’t have any control. While you can’t change the two main risk factors for ovarian cancer–being a woman and age (the average age for an ovarian cancer diagnosis is 62)–there are plenty of other risk factors you can affect.

If you have ovarian cancer risk factors, don’t freak out. They don’t mean you’ll definitely end up with ovarian cancer. But it’s worth taking steps where you can to lower that risk. Here are some factors linked with a reduction in ovarian cancer risk.

