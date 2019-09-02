8 Early Symptoms of Ovarian Cancer, According to Women Who Experienced Them

“It all started when my stomach felt bloated and wouldn’t go down,” says Ashley, now 29. “I ignored it, thinking it had to do with my period or my unhealthy diet. But the bloating wouldn’t go away.”

The little belly Ashley always had started to expand. By the time she visited her gynecologist for an annual checkup two months later, the tumor in her abdomen had grown to the size of a watermelon, covering her right ovary and kidney.

Sheryl, now 55, also found herself “blowing up” in the months leading to her diagnosis: “I knew I was putting on weight because my pants wouldn’t zip,” she remembers. “But I just thought I was getting older and, since my period was suddenly coming often, I figured that was bloating me too.”

Within a few months, Sheryl says she looked like she was six months pregnant thanks to ascites, or fluid buildup that can gather in the abdomens of some people with liver disease or cancer.