12 Facts You Should Know About Ovarian Cysts

Unless you're hoping to have a child (or just saw a picture of an adorable baby), you probably don't give your ovaries much thought. So it might be a little unsettling to realize that around the time when you're menstruating, there's a good chance that you'll develop an ovarian cyst and never realize it. But before you freak, know this: It's usually harmless.

Still, that doesn't mean that you shouldn't learn more what's going on inside your own body every month. And in some cases, ovarian cysts can cause pelvic pain and more serious complications. Here's everything you should know about this super-common cyst.