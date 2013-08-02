The Best Foods for Middle-Aged People

As we get older, nutrition rules change—or at least get stricter. Some vitamins, such as B12, become even more important with time. But at what age do we need to make changes?

"These recommendations should be addressed at different stages of life, and it's probably safe to start thinking about them in your 30s," says Helen Rasmussen, PhD, a registered dietitian at the Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging at Tufts University, in Boston. "Why wait until it's too late?"

Here's how—and what—to eat in your 30s, 40s, 50s, and beyond.