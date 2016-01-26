Calcium gets most of the credit for maintaining strong, healthy bones, but vitamin D is also a key player in bone health.

"You can have all the calcium in the world, [but] it doesn’t get absorbed into your bones" without vitamin D, Donald Ford, MD, a family medicine physician at Cleveland Clinic, tells Health. That's vitamin D's job—without it, the calcium you get from yogurt, cheese, and even vegetables like broccoli wouldn't get absorbed, and ultimately wouldn't do much in terms of keeping your bones strong. Vitamin D can also help prevent against osteoporosis, which makes your bones brittle, and a vitamin D deficiency can contribute to a “gradual loss of strength of bones over time,” Dr. Ford says.

As far as a daily dosage of vitamin D goes, “the Institute of Medicine recommends 600-1000 IU of Vitamin D daily to meet 95% of the populations’ needs,” says Tania Elliott, MD, an instructor of clinical medicine at NYU Langone. (FYI: IU stands for international units, which is what vitamin D is measured in, rather than grams or milligrams.) Luckily, there are plenty of (easy) ways to get the recommended amount each day—here's how.