And if you're still on the fence about whether or not you need a water flosser, Waterpik has even made believers out of skeptics. "After years of my oral surgeon saying everyone needs a water pick, I finally got one as a Christmas gift," said another reviewer. "Although my cleanings always revealed that I was doing a great job keeping the implant bar and under it clean, I was amazed that when I used the water pick (after brushing and flossing), I STILL got more residue from around my gums…If you're questioning whether you should do the water pick thing, do it now!"