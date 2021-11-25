Waterpik's Flosser and Toothbrush Set Is at Its Lowest Price of the Year Right Now
From a healthy smile to preventing heart disease, twice daily brushing and flossing has innumerable benefits—a point emphasized to all of us since we were old enough to hold a toothbrush. While keeping a consistent routine is key in maintaining your pearly whites and oral hygiene (think: keeping plaque, cavities, and gum disease at bay), dentists agree that a high-quality electric toothbrush can make good brushing habits easier.
With more than 3,000 perfect ratings on Amazon, the Waterpik Complete Care 9.0 Sonic Electric Toothbrush and Water Flosser Set combines a powerful electric toothbrush with a high-tech water flosser in a sleek, compact charging station. Pairing these two items together helps ensure you never forget to floss at bedtime, and helps you get a professional-like clean that Amazon shoppers say feels like you just left the dentist. Waterpik's clinically-tested Water Flosser normally exceeds $70 on its own—but, the good news is that you can score this duo (essentially two oral care products for the price of one) on sale for $80, the lowest price it's ever been.
To buy: Complete Care 9.0 Sonic Electric Toothbrush and Water Flosser Set, $80 (was $130); amazon.com
Waterpik's electric toothbrush uses sonic vibrations with 31,000 strokes per minute and features three modes (clean, whiten, and massage) to remove 99.9% of plaque from teeth and nine times as much stains as a manual toothbrush, according to the dentist-approved brand. Also nice: The water flosser has 10 settings and delivers 1,400 water pulses per minute, proving to be 50% more effective than using standard floss to clean between teeth and gums.
Need more convincing to switch to a water flosser from regular floss? Water flossers are considered to be one of the easiest and least abrasive methods of cleaning between teeth and gums, removing plaque and food debris with pulses of water. Unlike traditional string floss, water flossers can easily work around braces and other dental modifications, and, in a recent study, were found to effectively eliminate plaque and bacteria. Additionally, many users with sensitive gums prefer the gentler feeling of the Waterpik flosser.
On top of being dentist-recommended, Amazon customers also noticed a big difference in their teeth and oral health after polishing and flossing with this set. "For the first time in my life, I had virtually no plaque to scrape off in my last dentist visit and my peri pockets have actually started to get better…My gums no longer bleed when I floss," wrote one reviewer.
Although it's known best for its innovative flossing technology, Waterpik has also received rave reviews on its sonic toothbrush after users purchased this set. "The sonic toothbrush is a big plus," noted a shopper. "I feel my teeth and gums getting clean to the max." The Waterpik Sonic Toothbrush polishes teeth while massaging gums to whiten and prevent gingivitis. Used in combination with the water flosser, customers say their teeth feel professionally cleaned.
And if you're still on the fence about whether or not you need a water flosser, Waterpik has even made believers out of skeptics. "After years of my oral surgeon saying everyone needs a water pick, I finally got one as a Christmas gift," said another reviewer. "Although my cleanings always revealed that I was doing a great job keeping the implant bar and under it clean, I was amazed that when I used the water pick (after brushing and flossing), I STILL got more residue from around my gums…If you're questioning whether you should do the water pick thing, do it now!"
If you're on the hunt for an amazing toothbrush this season, whether for yourself or a loved one, it's the perfect time to score a great deal on this popular Waterpik electric toothbrush and water flosser set. Thanks to Black Friday markdowns, you can score two dentist-approved, high-tech tools for the price of one for a limited time.
