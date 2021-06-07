This Teeth Whitening Kit Is on Sale for Just $24—and Shoppers Say It Works ‘Faster Than Expected’
A bright smile will always be in style—but sometimes, your daily brushing and flossing just aren't enough to make your teeth as pristine as you'd like them to look. Professional teeth whitening is highly effective, but it can end up costing a considerable amount, not to mention the fact that it requires upkeep. But there are plenty of at-home whitening kits that get the job done, and they don't have to cost a ton, either. Case in point: the VieBeauti Teeth Whitening Kit ($24, amazon.com), which is currently on sale for 34% off.
The set comes with an LED light with a built-in timer, three teeth-whitening pens, and a remineralizing gel that helps to strengthen enamel. The main whitening ingredient is carbamide peroxide, which research has shown is both safe and effective. And according to Amazon shoppers, VieBeauti's kit really works—over 5,000 have given it a five-star rating.
"Within one treatment I saw results, even though my teeth were already pretty white," one reviewer said. "After three treatments, my teeth were back to the whitest they have been in years. I just had my six month dental check up and my dentist asked where I had my teeth whitening done."
The LED light comes with a mouth tray that can be snapped on and off to clean and is designed for a universal fit—but for a more custom experience, you can also use one of the two moldable trays that the kit includes instead. To use it, all you have to do is apply the whitening gel to the mold, turn on the light, and insert it into your mouth. After 10 minutes have passed, a timer will go off, letting you know that your whitening session is complete. Afterwards, some shoppers like to use the remineralizing gel in the same way to combat any tooth sensitivity that might arise from whitening, though others say they've experienced less sensitivity with VieBeauti's kit than with alternative products.
To buy: VieBeauti Teeth Whitening Kit, $24 (was $35); amazon.com
Some reviewers say that the teeth whitening kit works "faster than expected" and delivers results that look professional. "I decided to give this product a try and don't think I will be going back to the dentist for a whitening treatment any time soon, as the results were very comparable at a fraction of the price," one wrote. "This product does what it says it does!"
Each whitening pen is filled enough to be used for four to five times, so the full kit will last for 12 to 15 treatments—but several reviewers say they've seen impressive results within just five sessions.
Now, brightening your smile can be budget-friendly, when you snag VieBeauti's teeth whitening kit for just $24. That's certainly something to grin about.
