The 10 Best Tongue Scrapers for Fresher Breath

3 Most Gentle: ScrapeYourTongue Daily Tongue Scraper

If you need an affordable tongue scraper, look no further than this $5 model. The Amazon-favorite ScrapeYourTongue device gently loosens bacteria and removes it from your tongue. Created with comfort in mind, the unique U-shaped design effortlessly scrapes every inch of your tongue for more precision and control without triggering your gag reflex. And it's BPA-free and recyclable, making it great for your mouth and the environment.

"This tongue scraper is simple and inclusive in design and is easy to use," one reviewer wrote. "After brushing and rinsing I use it to scrape my tongue, and the difference it is making is visible on what is removed and palpable in how much fresher my mouth feels."