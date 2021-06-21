The Best At-Home Teeth Whitening Kits on Sale for Amazon Prime Day
Haircuts and lipstick colors can be hit or miss, but there's one thing that looks good on everyone: a bright smile. While good brushing and flossing habits are essential to your dental health, sometimes, a little more help is needed to make your teeth as white as you want them to be. Luckily, a visit to the dentist isn't always necessary for cosmetic improvements-there are lots of amazing teeth whitening kits that can help you brighten your smile by several shades right from your own home. And now, several options are on sale for Amazon Prime Day.
- Best Overall: Smile Direct Club Teeth Whitening Gel Kit with LED Light
- Best for Sensitive Teeth: Cali White Vegan Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light
- Top Rated: Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips
- Best Whitening Strips: Crest 3D White Whitestrips with Light
- Best Whitening Pen: Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen
- Fastest Acting: AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit
- Best Application: Luelli Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light
- Best No-Rinse: Crest Whitening Emulsions Leave-on Teeth Whitening Kit
- Best Budget Whitening Strips: Neolumix Whitening Strips for Sensitive Teeth
- Best Professional Quality: Purean Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light
Some of Amazon's top-rated teeth whitening products are deeply discounted during the two-day sale event, like Colgate's Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen, which has over 23,000 five-star ratings. The pen is designed for 35 nightly treatments, and it promises to visibly whiten teeth in as little as a week. For Prime Day, it's available for 30% off its normal price of $25.
Amazon's biggest sale is also a great opportunity to get pricier teeth whitening kits at considerable discounts. Smile Direct Club's six-month treatment kit, which includes an LED accelerator light and four whitening pens, is available for $32, and its 12-month teeth whitening kit is on sale for $54-both 20% off.
Those aren't the only teeth whitening deals you can take advantage of this Prime Day. The below products all promise brighter smiles in mere days, and they have customer testimonials to back them up. To take advantage of these sales (as well as Prime Day discounts on hair growth products, electric toothbrushes, and more), you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member. If you're not already signed up, you can register for a 30-day free trial, which will allow you to score serious discounts this Prime Day, in addition to free two-day shipping on qualifying Amazon orders.
Best Overall: Smile Direct Club Teeth Whitening Gel Kit with LED Light
For under $60, this kit will help you maintain a white smile for a full year thanks to its LED accelerator light and hydrogen peroxide-based whitening pens. Reviewers say that the kit helps them brighten their smile with "absolutely no tooth or gum pain," and some call it the best teeth whitener they've ever purchased.
Best for Sensitive Teeth: Cali White Vegan Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light
Made with organic carbamide peroxide, Cali White's whitening gel is a great option for those who might have teeth sensitivity. The kit comes with an LED light with a built-in timer that's easy to use, and it's proven to brighten teeth by up to eight shades in just a week. It's earned a five-star rating from over 4,000 Amazon shoppers, and reviewers say they see fast results with "no sensitivity, burning or tingling."
Top Rated: Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips
If you want more bang for your buck, Crest has a deal on this whitening kit that includes 20 treatments for 40% off their normal price. The hydrogen peroxide-based strips have certainly garnered a following-over 34,000 Amazon shoppers have rated them five stars. Many are impressed with the results they see in just a few treatments, and they say that the strips are "worth every penny."
Best Whitening Strips: Crest 3D White Whitestrips with Light
If you like the easy application of whitening strips but wish they were just a little bit more powerful, consider this kit from Crest. It contains 10 whitening treatments in strip form and an LED light that makes them even more effective. Over 6,300 Amazon shoppers have given them a five-star rating, and reviewers say that they "exceeded expectations."
Best Whitening Pen: Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen
It doesn't get any easier than Colgate's overnight teeth whitening pen. There's no waiting or rinsing: All you have to do is apply the gel after brushing your teeth at night, go to sleep, and brush your teeth again in the morning to remove it. According to over 24,000 Amazon shoppers, it really works. Some have noticed a visible difference in as little as three uses.
Fastest Acting: AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit
This carbamide peroxide-based whitening kit comes with two syringes of gel that can be used for over 20 treatments, as well as an LED accelerator light. It's meant to be used once a day for 30 minutes-which is easy to time with the light's built-in timer. Over 23,000 Amazon shoppers have given the set a five-star rating, and many reviewers testify that they've seen a difference in their smile after just one use. "The 35% carbamide peroxide gel used is nice, minty, and mild," one reviewer wrote. "I've used all sorts of teeth whitening products and this takes the cake! I drink a lot of coffee and wine so trying to keep my teeth white is difficult but this is just amazing."
Best Application: Luelli Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light
The carbamide peroxide gel that comes in Luelli's teeth whitening kit is applied directly to the universal fit tray of the LED accelerator light, which means no messy application directly to your teeth. A single treatment takes just 10 minutes, and reviewers say you can multitask while it works-one shopper found it easy to whiten their teeth while doing their hair and makeup. This kit has 4,000 five-star reviews attesting to its effectiveness.
Best No-Rinse: Crest Whitening Emulsions Leave-on Teeth Whitening Kit
Ever wish you could easily whiten your teeth throughout the day without wearing obvious white strips? With Crest's Whitening Emulsions, you can. The leave-on formula uses hydrogen peroxide as its active ingredient and has a hydrating base that whitens without sensitivity. It's applied to the teeth with a wand and dries within a minute-no rinsing necessary. "My dental hygienist complimented me and mentioned how white my teeth were," wrote one reviewer. "I only used this for three days and got extraordinary results!"
Best Budget Whitening Strips: Neolumix Whitening Strips for Sensitive Teeth
Whitening your teeth doesn't have to cost a lot of money. In fact, with Neolumix's high-quality whitening strips, you can do so for less than $20. The hydrogen peroxide-based strips have earned five-star ratings from over 21,000 Amazon shoppers, many of whom find them simple to use and effective. "These strips have already brought the white shade of my teeth beyond what I thought was possible given my age," one reviewer wrote. "They are easy to [apply] and only take 30 minutes before you remove them."
Best Professional Quality: Purean Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light
Want professional results without a trip to the dentist? Several Amazon shoppers say that Purean's teeth whitening gel, made with carbamide peroxide, is so effective that it resembles an in-office treatment. The kit comes with an LED accelerator light and two syringes of gel that can be used for about 20 treatments. "I paid $200 to have them whitened at the dentist," wrote one reviewer. "This little gem did in two days what the dentist did in a visit. I'm sold!"
