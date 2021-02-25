Guzzling iced coffee or hot tea, enjoying a glass of red wine, or consuming saucy dishes may have started to do a number on your teeth—or, at the very least, affected the brightness of your smile. Whether professional, in-office whitening treatments are out of your budget (they can cost more than $600 per visit, yikes), your dentist books out far in advance, or you're just not comfortable making an appointment during COVID-19—whatever the reason, really—there are ways to reach your pearly-white goals from home and without spending a fortune.
While adding whitening toothpastes and whitening mouthwashes into your oral care routine can help gradually whiten and maintain a brighter smile between dental appointments, at-home teeth whitening kits have become popular as a way to get speedy, satisfying results. That said, not all kits are created equal, and if you're going to spend your money on a teeth-whitening system, you want to be assured that you'll come out on the other end with a smile that is noticeably a few shades lighter—which means, you might need to invest a bit more.
That's where the Snow Teeth Whitening Kit ($150, was $160, amazon.com) comes into play. The system is equipped with four whitening wands (three regular ones and one extra-strength pen) and a USB-powered LED device. The whitening serum contains hydrogen peroxide—a whitening ingredient that's been proven successful at whitening and removing stains from teeth—and is vegan, gluten-free, and cruelty-free. Also worth noting: The gel formula was designed to be safe for sensitive teeth, so you don't have to worry about discomfort, pain, or raw or peeling gums during or after treatment.
To use, simply brush your teeth with toothpaste as you normally would, and then follow up with the Snow wand, painting the whitening gel on your teeth. Next, fit the mouthpiece into your mouth and power on the LED light. Queue up Netflix, and approximately one episode later (about 30 minutes of wear), you'll be finished with your whitening session for the day. Because the kit comes with four gel wands, you can get about 75 whitening sessions in, which comes to $2 a session—a far cry from pricey, in-office whitening treatments with your dentist!
To Buy: Snow Teeth Whitening Kit, $150, was $160, amazon.com
Boasting over 1,200 five-star ratings, the Snow Teeth Whitening Kit is one of Amazon's bestselling whitening systems, with shoppers praising it for being safe enough to use on sensitive teeth and gums, and for really working to bright their smiles in just a couple of uses.
One reviewer said: "I hated my yellow teeth and the Dentist charges $400 for whitening. I wanted something that was easy to use at home and at a lower cost. This works!!!!!! Within a week I noticed my teeth looked whiter! And now, almost a month later my teeth are noticeably whiter! I never had any sensitivity either."
"This is seriously the best teeth whitening product I've ever used. I have really sensitive teeth and this is the one and only product I've ever tried that doesn't give me those crazy zingers!" raved another.
What makes this kit so great? It's the LED light for us. When shopping for a teeth whitening kit, you'll want to lean toward light-enhanced kits to take your results to the next level. Why? "Teeth whitening light treatments contain LED lights that work together with the whitening agent that is applied directly to teeth," says Vishtasb Broumand, DMD, an oral surgeon in Phoenix, Arizona. "The light generates heat which accelerates the whitening gel, resulting in a faster, longer-lasting result."
For optimal results, leave the LED light on for 10 to 30 minutes each session (the time depends on your desired level of brightness). When you're done, rinse the device and your mouth and repeat the treatment the next day. The Snow brand states that you will see results in as little as three days, but recommends using the whitening kit for at least a full 21 days for a more dramatic effect.
While each whitening session with the Snow Teeth Whitening Kit comes to about $2, the overall $150 price tag might not feel as budget-friendly. If you're in need of a cheaper option, the ARC Blue Light Teeth Whitening Kit ($38, was $50, amazon.com) has hundreds of five-star ratings on Amazon and comes with a blue light and 14 treatment strips. "I cannot say enough good things about this product! I've used high end dental whitening trays and those products would not only burn my gums, but literally would leave my teeth so sensitive that breathing would cause reaction. Ugh! These strips are easy, I wear them post brushing my teeth while putting on make up/getting ready, and within 25 minutes put on the mouth "light" for the last 5 minutes which has an automatic timer that goes off," said one happy customer.
If you're on the hunt for a product that'll turn your dull, yellow teeth into a pearly-white smile from home, look no further than the Snow Teeth Whitening Kit. And if you need further convincing, one coffee addict shared their amazing results over the course of a week via photos on Amazon, and the proof is in the pictures, people!