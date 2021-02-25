While each whitening session with the Snow Teeth Whitening Kit comes to about $2, the overall $150 price tag might not feel as budget-friendly. If you're in need of a cheaper option, the ARC Blue Light Teeth Whitening Kit ($38, was $50, amazon.com) has hundreds of five-star ratings on Amazon and comes with a blue light and 14 treatment strips. "I cannot say enough good things about this product! I've used high end dental whitening trays and those products would not only burn my gums, but literally would leave my teeth so sensitive that breathing would cause reaction. Ugh! These strips are easy, I wear them post brushing my teeth while putting on make up/getting ready, and within 25 minutes put on the mouth "light" for the last 5 minutes which has an automatic timer that goes off," said one happy customer.