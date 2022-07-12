If you've been considering investing in an electric toothbrush to improve your oral health, Amazon Prime Day is the ideal time to snag a high-end option at a low price. And right now, one of the best electric toothbrushes on the market, the Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7500, is 35% off for a limited time.

Prime Day is Amazon's biggest sale of the year and it's happening on July 12 and 13. If you're not a Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial membership to take advantage of this and thousands of deals during the mega sale.

Amazon

To buy: Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7500, $123 (was $190); amazon.com

According to Rob Raimondi, DDS and co-founder of One Manhattan Dental, higher-end electric toothbrushes, such as the Sonicare ExpertClean 7500, help "protect against erosion and gum recession" thanks to features like brushing timers, pressure sensors, and the oscillation or vibration technology that allows you to better reach hard-to-clean areas like your back molars. These toothbrushes are the "go-to recommendation for almost all of our patients in our practice," Dr. Raimondi told Health.

The Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7500 has everything you need for better gum and tooth health. For starters, the toothbrush has four modes (clean, white, gum health, and deep clean+), and each mode has three intensity levels. The brush also comes with two head options, plaque control and gum health, which you can personalize to your dental needs. And each brush head has a microchip that tells you when it's time to replace it (ideally every 90 days, according to Dr. Raimondi).

The ExpertClean 7500 utilizes smart sensor coaching to tell you if you're pressing too hard for your gum health, and it comes with the standard two-minute timer to make sure you're brushing long enough in each quadrant of your mouth.

This best-selling Sonicare toothbrush also has an accompanying app that offers progress reports to help you improve your brushing habits, which is nice considering most of us don't know we're not brushing well enough until our bi-annual dentist visit. And if your progress report (or dentist) says you could be cleaning deeper, you can switch over to that deep clean+ mode, which features six 30-second timers instead of the standard four, so you can focus more time across six quadrants for a deeper clean.

In fact, Philips Sonicare claims the ExpertClean 7500 removes up to 10 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush and creates up to seven times healthier gums. While we can't corroborate those claims, Dr. Raimondi did say Philips Sonicare uses special technology to vibrate up and down to a "sonic" frequency, and these kinds of high-end toothbrushes "are able to reach difficult areas, like the most posterior parts of your mouth, which are very hard to clean with other brushes."

With over 7,000 five-star ratings, reviewers call the ExpertClean 7500 the "ideal brush," thanks to its advanced features and sleek design. "My teeth feel squeaky clean when I'm done using it and my gums feel great too," wrote a reviewer who said this toothbrush was "worth the money." Another reviewer shared, "this is the first toothbrush that deep cleans well enough for my dentist to say I have perfectly clean teeth and gums."

"This thing just blasts the plaque, coffee stains, and general detritus away," wrote a reviewer who previously used a competitor brand. "I felt as if I had just come back from the dentist. My teeth had the clean, smooth, feeling as if they had just been professionally cleaned," they added. A shopper who used Oral-B electric toothbrushes for years said they were impressed by this Sonicare model because it's "fast and powerful" and has helped them improve their oral health and whiten their teeth. And a reviewer who "had a history of heavy plaque buildup" said they noticed improvements after the first use.

The travel case, long battery life, and wireless charging are also popular features among Amazon shoppers. "Battery life is pretty impressive," wrote a reviewer who said they left "the charger unplugged [and the toothbrush] lasted a month without charging, using twice a day." And many reviewers raved about the brush's whitening power, with some seeing results in as quickly as two weeks.

If your dentist has not-so-subtly mentioned you have plaque buildup, investing in this high-end electric toothbrush can make all the difference in your oral health. And at 35% off for Amazon Prime Day, there's never been a better time to snag a best-selling Philips Sonicare Toothbrush.

More Prime Day Deals on Electric Toothbrushes and Water Flossers

Sign up for our Shop Well newsletter to get your dose of retail therapy with a curated selection of editor-loved finds and must-have deals.