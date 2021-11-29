This Oprah-Loved Philips Sonicare Toothbrush Is Marked Down to $24 for Cyber Monday
While most of us are filling our carts with stocking stuffers, workout gear, and the newest items in tech during Cyber Week, Oprah has turned shoppers on to one basic (but essential) health item that should be on everyone's radar: a high-quality electric toothbrush. In her annual list of Oprah's Favorite Things for 2021, Oprah, a self-professed, longtime Sonicare user, named the Philip One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush as the "perfect present." And for a limited time, you can snag the oral care device on sale for just $24, which is the lowest price it's ever been. (Translation: You'll want to act fast.)
Designed with gentle vibrations and tapered bristles that expertly polish teeth and massage gums—making it feel like you just left the dentist—this Oprah-approved toothbrush recharges inside a narrow, lightweight case, making it one of the few travel-friendly electric toothbrushes on the market. What's more, it has habit-improving features like a timer to ensure you clean teeth for a full two minutes, as recommended by the American Dental Association. Also nice: The brush pauses every 30 seconds, while in use, to remind you to move to the next section of your mouth, so you don't miss any spots.
To buy: Philip One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush, $24 (was $40); amazon.com
And while an electric toothbrush may not be your first thought when it comes to holiday presents, Oprah notes that this is one health investment worth gifting. "Sometimes something practical is the perfect present," the talk show superstar said in her annual guide. "I've long been a Sonicare user, and I'm excited about this travel-friendly version, complete with a sleek case. The rechargeable smart brush uses micro-vibrations to ensure a complete clean, and it has a two-minute timer, so brushing isn't cut short. Your loved one's dentist will thank you."
If an endorsement from Oprah herself isn't enough to convince you, more than 2,000 Amazon shoppers have given this Sonicare toothbrush a five-star rating for its impressive cleaning capabilities and portable design. (And keep in mind, electric toothbrushes come highly recommended by dentists, so it might be time to upgrade your manual brush.)
Users say it gives you a just-left-the-dentist clean, and really makes a difference. "The bristles are nice and soft, but I still got a really great cleaning from it," reported a reviewer. "I'm very impressed with this product. I felt like I'd just gone to the dentist for a cleaning because of how clean and polished my teeth were after a brush. Having a good toothbrush really does make all the difference."
Jet setters, specifically, loved the design and easy-to-carry case. "Perfect for traveling!" raved another. "It's compact like a regular toothbrush, but the vibration is like your typical electric toothbrush. Tried many different brands of portable electric toothbrushes and this is the best."
This Philip Sonicare electric toothbrush even has skeptics won over. "I've been using this for three weeks and I'm in love! [I] wasn't sure if I'd like an electric toothbrush but sure glad I purchased one. I saw and felt the difference immediately and was super comfortable trying this product out based on price. if you're like me and are skeptical, don't be!"
Known for its high-powered, dentist-approved toothbrushes and oral care systems, Philips Sonicare has even garnered a fan club of celebrities, including the Kardashians and Jessica Alba. While the brand's gold-standard, rechargeable brushes are often priced well above $100, you can get the same quality clean for just $24 right now for Cyber Monday.