This Oprah-Loved Philips Sonicare Toothbrush Is Marked Down to $24 for Cyber Monday

Designed with gentle vibrations and tapered bristles that expertly polish teeth and massage gums—making it feel like you just left the dentist—this Oprah-approved toothbrush recharges inside a narrow, lightweight case, making it one of the few travel-friendly electric toothbrushes on the market. What's more, it has habit-improving features like a timer to ensure you clean teeth for a full two minutes, as recommended by the American Dental Association. Also nice: The brush pauses every 30 seconds, while in use, to remind you to move to the next section of your mouth, so you don't miss any spots.