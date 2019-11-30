Image zoom Alex Sandoval

As a 20-something who prides herself on having great oral hygiene, it’s a little surprising to those who know me that I only recently tried an electric toothbrush for the first time. I’ve always heard colleagues and friends rave about their favorite electric toothbrushes and how they’d never use a manual toothbrush again—but I didn’t really understand the hype. That is, until I was offered the chance to try a top-of-the-line electric toothbrush from Philips Sonicare, the dentist-recommended oral care brand.

I’ll admit it: Until the first time I brushed with Philips Sonicare’s DiamondClean Smart electric toothbrush (from $205, was $240; amazon.com), I really didn’t know what I was missing. My regular toothbrush had me scrubbing away at my teeth, gums, and tongue for the recommended two minutes until my arm was sore, while my new electric alternative makes brushing a simple, effortless task each morning and night. In fact, I never realized how much effort I was putting into brushing the old way, both physically and mentally—previously, I would constantly ponder if I was adequately cleaning every part of my mouth during the brushing process and if I was using the right amount of pressure on each area (not too hard but not too light, according to my dentist’s instructions).

Now, my toothbrush does all the work for me. The DiamondClean Smart—one of Philips Sonicare’s newest models—is equipped with Bluetooth capabilities that give you real-time updates about your brushing habits through the corresponding Philips Sonicare app. Using Philips’ signature Smart Sensor technology, the app features a location sensor to tell you where you’re brushing and if you’re missing any vital spots, a scrubbing sensor that alerts you if you’re scrubbing too much (which can reduce the effectiveness of the brush), and a pressure sensor that signals if you’re using too much or too little pressure, which protects sensitive gums. With all of these helpful insights literally at my fingertips, I simply glide the powerful-yet-gentle motorized brush over my teeth and trust that it has everything under control.

To buy: Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart Electric Toothbrush, from $205, was $240; amazon.com

In addition to the smart features, the brush also has four modes with three intensity levels for each mode, giving you a completely customizable experience to suit your own needs. What’s more, there are a number of different brush heads (sold separately) tailor-made for different results, including one for plaque removal, one for healthy gums, and one for whiter teeth. Each head is super easy to pop on and off the brush, and you’ll even be alerted through the app when it’s time to change the head (which is usually after about three months of use).

This smart toothbrush comes in four colorways (but I’m a little biased toward the rose-gold-and-white combination that currently sits on my bathroom counter), and while the matching glass cup may appear to be a simple accessory, it actually acts as an incognito toothbrush charger. If the charging cup isn’t your style, though, you can also use the included travel case, which charges your toothbrush while you’re on the go.

Given the comprehensive set of features, I wasn’t surprised to learn that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are big fans of the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean, a past model of my own new tried-and-true. While Kim and Kanye’s go-to toothbrush for pearly whites doesn’t have the Bluetooth technology, it still includes the other smart features you’ll come to expect from a Philips Sonicare toothbrush—including five powerful brush modes and a long-lasting battery life.

If you’ve been considering investing in an electric toothbrush, now’s the best time to take the plunge—numerous models of Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes are heavily discounted at both Walmart and Amazon today thanks to Cyber Monday 2019 sales. You’ll find Kim and Kanye’s favorite DiamondClean for a whopping $100 off, along with the super popular Philips Sonicare FlexCare+ brush for more half off and the number one best-selling Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 for 57% off (just to name a few).

Now that I’ve experienced such a superior toothbrushing routine, I totally see what the hype is about—and I’ll never go back to my previous ways of scrubbing my teeth to the bone with a manual brush. Check out my favorite version with Bluetooth technology for up to $65 off on Amazon or $80 off at Walmart today, or scroll down to browse all the other Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush deals that are happening now for Cyber Monday (and trust us: there are a lot). But remember: The prices go back up tonight, so you only have until then to take advantage of the sale. Take your pick, below, and happy brushing!

