The Oral-B Genius X Toothbrush Is The 'Number One Recommended Brush,' According To Dentists
Brushing your teeth twice a day can sometimes feel like a chore, especially as your manual toothbrush nears its expiration date. While picking up a replacement at your local drug store is by far the most convenient option in a pinch, a quality electric toothbrush can help you maintain healthy gums and prevent tooth decay.. A good one can do most of the heavy lifting (or, in this case, brushing) for you, ensuring that the time you spend caring for your teeth counts.
One dentist-approved option? The limited-edition Genius X toothbrush from Oral B. It's "the number one recommended brush by dentists," Jonathan Levine DMD, a dental specialist and associate professor at NYU dental school, told Health in a previous interview. With six brushing modes and a rotating bristle head, the Genius X electric toothbrush delivers a deep clean to teeth and gums, removing plaque and food debris while preventing tooth decay and gingivitis. "The oscillating and rotating bristles are moving 48,000 brush movements versus the 600 that a manual brush will do to disrupt and remove plaque, and it's 32% better than the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean," added Levine.
To buy: Oral-B Genius X Limited Electric Toothbrush, $110, was $200, amazon.com
What sets this limited-edition brush apart from other Oral-B electric toothbrushes is its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, which allow it to recognize brushing patterns and coach users to better brushing habits. By synching the brush to your smartphone, you can receive feedback on factors like time, pressure, and consistency, and get recommendations on how to improve.
Multiple customers said that the app's user-friendly scoring system (which rates toothbrushing skills from 1 to 100) is both fun and instructive. "Trying to score a 100 on the app during brushing has dramatically improved the quality of my brushing," one reviewer wrote. "I'm thinking if I had this in my youth, I would never have had a cavity, crown, or gum issue. Would have saved thousands."
Even users who don't use the AI features say the Genius X is an incredibly effective toothbrush on its own. "After the first brushing, I was blown away. This machine was going to do a better job of cleaning my teeth no matter how meticulous or skilled I was with a manual toothbrush. It's also going to make sure it's done in a gentle way that isn't going to erode your gums," another shopper explained "After two weeks of use I no longer have sensitivity on my teeth, and I wouldn't be surprised if the pockets on my gum line were less deep too."
One user who owned an Oral-B toothbrush for 17 years finally upgraded to this model after their dental hygienist recommended it. "Now I can see how far these electric toothbrushes have advanced. The Oral-B Genius is incredible, an improvement in every way, and I now wish that I'd upgraded sooner," they wrote. "I know that this toothbrush has many new bells and whistles, but the bottom line is that my teeth have never been cleaner."Best of all, this electric toothbrush is currently on sale for 45% off—that's a savings of $90. Shop it now on Amazon to experience what users are calling the best toothbrush they've ever used.
