Amazon Just Dropped a Bunch of Early Black Friday Electric Toothbrush Deals Starting at $30
As an electric toothbrush super fan, I can confirm that nothing beats the squeaky clean feel of brushing your teeth with automated bristles. The supercharged brushes—which use either sonic pulsations or an oscillating head to remove bacteria and plaque—are superior to their manual counterparts when it comes to getting that just-left-the-dentist clean. And if you've never experienced the magic of an electric toothbrush, you're in luck: Early Black Friday deals on electric toothbrushes are officially here.
Amazon's Epic Daily Deals portal, which just launched today, is your first chance to start snagging early discounts. The surprise shopping event includes a combination of daily and other limited-time deals with savings that rival those available on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. And that's not an exaggeration: The first deal drop included discounts on items from popular brands like Apple, Le Creuset, and Samsung that rivaled their 2020 holiday sale prices.
Today's lineup also includes major discounts on oral health products from Oral-B and Crest: The brands are offering up to 44% off on oral care products like teeth whitening kits, floss, and other essentials. In fact, you can actually score an Oral-B electric toothbrush for just $30 right now.
These are the 4 best early Black Friday electric toothbrush deals to shop right now:
- Oral-B Vitality Limited Precision Clean Toothbrush, $30 (was $50)
- Oral-B iO Series 7G Electric Toothbrush, $150 (was $200)
- Oral-B Smart Limited Electric Toothbrush, $80 (was $130)
- Oral-B Pro 3000 SmartSeries Electric Toothbrush, $50 (was $90)
Not only do the discounts let you save on more affordable models, but the markdowns also extend to the Oral-B iO Series 7G Electric Toothbrush. The high-end pick falls into the iO lineup, which offers pressure sensors and a Bluetooth app that tracks your brushing habits. Already called "the best bang for your buck" by one reviewer, it's an even better deal right now. That's because the popular pick is on sale for just $150, which is its "best price" on Amazon, according to price tracker CamelCamelCamel.
And while October feels a little premature to begin holiday shopping, there's never been a better time to start. Supply chain shortages are expected to reduce the availability of goods like toys, sneakers, and electronics as the holidays approach. So not only are you unlikely to find a better deal by waiting, but putting off your electric toothbrush purchase could lead to you missing out on one altogether.
Speaking of missing out: These Oral-B electric toothbrush deals only last until midnight PST tonight. Be sure to add them to your cart ASAP or risk passing up on these unbeatable sale prices.
Oral-B Vitality Limited Precision Clean Toothbrush
If you're new to the electric toothbrush game, Oral-B's Limited Precision design is the perfect place to start. The rechargeable toothbrush has an oscillating head that breaks down plaque but keeps the rest of its features simple. There's a built-in two minute timer and any other personalization comes by selecting a specially designed brush head from Oral-B's lineup, like the FlossAction refills (also discounted). Best of all, the model is on sale for $30.
Oral-B iO Series 7G Electric Toothbrush
Good brushing skills are crucial to preventing plaque buildup—the culprit for cavities—and this luxurious toothbrush is ready to help. It connects to a smartphone app with 3D imaging that gives real-time feedback on how well you're brushing your teeth. When you don't want to use the app, you can rely on the digital display screen to track your progress instead. Additionally, the toothbrush comes with five cleaning modes, including an option for those with sensitive teeth, as well as a pressure sensor.
Oral-B Smart Limited Electric Toothbrush
Similar to the iO Series, this smart toothbrush gives real-time feedback on your brushing skills through a smartphone app. While it doesn't have a digital display screen—a perk of the higher-end model—it still uses a combination of rotations and sonic pulsation to clean teeth and also offers five brushing modes. Plus, its pressure sensor actually adjusts the speed of the bristles to ensure you're not brushing too hard. Even more impressive? It's currently 38% off.
Oral-B Pro 3000 SmartSeries Electric Toothbrush
This SmartSeries brush is the biggest deal of the day at 44% off. A simplified version of the Smart Limited, it delivers the same Bluetooth app connectivity with insights into the length of your brushing session and the amount of pressure applied. Already loved by more than 2,200 shoppers, the rechargeable device also has three brushing modes and an in-handle brushing timer.
