Even though Amazon Prime Day was delayed due to the pandemic, the highly anticipated sale is finally here—and that means major discounts on everything from top-rated vitamin C serums to comfortable high-waisted leggings. But if there’s one item that you don’t want to miss, it’s this teeth whitening kit that shoppers say “removed years of coffee and tea stains” from their teeth.
Normally priced at $50, the Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips are currently marked down to just $28 thanks to Prime Day. Nearly 15,000 customers have given these white strips a five-star rating and the brand is dominating the best-sellers chart, so they’re clearly a popular choice. All you have to do is use the strips once a day for 30 minutes (you can wear them while you clean the house or watch Netflix), and the results will last over a year. The brand notes that you can expect to see a difference after three days, and many reviewers confirm that results are actually visible that quickly.
“Since I've purchased, I have only used about four times and I can already notice a difference,” wrote a shopper. “Other people have noticed, too. I think these are well worth the money and work as good as a professional treatment, I have had friends who have done professional treatments and their teeth are not as white as mine.”
Even customers who say they “drink coffee and wine religiously” were impressed by how well the Crest white strips brighten their teeth, to the point that they’re no longer self-conscious about their smile anymore. And many people mention how great it feels when other people notice their teeth getting whiter: “I am always getting compliments on my smile thanks to these,” one wrote.
Besides being really effective, the white strips are also a great value. Each box comes with 22 treatments total, which nets out to less than $1.50 per day. You get 20 pairs of regular white strips and two pairs of express treatments, which provide same-day results (in just an hour!) for when you’re in a pinch.
And the Crest 3D White Professional Effects isn’t the only teeth whitening kit that’s marked down for Prime Day—three of the brand’s other white strips are included in the sale, too. There’s this version that comes with a handheld light going for $40 after the discount, and it’s designed to deliver longer-lasting results even faster.
Whether you’re hoping to undo years of coffee stains or just trying to maintain a brighter smile, be sure to grab one of these popular teeth whitening kits while they’re still up to 44 percent off—deals this good always sell out quickly.
