Candid Teeth Aligners 2021 Review

“I purchased my $2,400.00 aligners and the initial aligners showed they were not correct for my mouth because it would not stay in place and blistered my cheek. I followed their instructs for seating, so they suggested a horizontal trim which did NOT correct the issue. I reached out again and agreed to redo impressions. I did that and then received yet another impression kit with no direction or instructions of why the last set was rejected. I called in and they said there was NO NOTES AS TO WHY THEY WERE REJECTED. I set up an appointment to ensure they are done correctly this time and they never showed up to the virtual meeting! It's now been months since my aligners were purchased and I should be halfway done with my treatment but at this rate it will never be done. It also takes over an hour to get ahold of customer service. This whole process seems to be a huge scam.”