Pearly white teeth are always a good look, but there are so many factors that make a megawatt smile hard to achieve. And while there are plenty of great teeth-whitening kits that make it easier to get a brighter smile at home, tacking on another step to your hygiene routine can be a pain. The best option, then, is to get a whitening effect through a product you already use regularly—like toothpaste.
Cali White's Vitamin B12 Whitening Toothpaste ($9; amazon.com) is proof that even if you prefer natural toothpastes that are free of sulfates, fluoride, or other additives, you can still get impressive brightening results. The toothpaste has over 2,000 five-star ratings, and several shoppers say that it whitened their teeth by several shades—some noticed a change in just a matter of days.
"I was so surprised that I actually prefer this to any other toothpaste I've used! It feels like I've just left the dentist and my teeth are noticeably whiter after a few brushing sessions," one shopper wrote. "I'm a big coffee drinker and I don't plan on giving that up, so it's nice to know I can keep my bad habits and my white teeth."
Buy It: Cali White B12 Whitening Toothpaste, $9; amazon.com
Another factor that distinguishes this toothpaste from pretty much everything else on the market is that it contains B12, a vitamin that's crucial for brain health and immune system support. Since B12 is only found in animal products, deficiency is fairly common, especially in vegans and vegetarians. The B12 in Cali White's toothpaste is safely dissolved and clinically proven to increase levels of the vitamin by 50%, according to the brand.
This innovation is expert-approved, too. "This toothpaste is brilliant. I am a nutritional therapist, and someone who is chronically vitamin B12 deficient," wrote a shopper. "The fact that it takes advantage of 'under the tongue' sublingual vitamin absorption while you're brushing your teeth anyway is a stroke of genius."
Instead of fluoride, Cali White's product uses xylitol, a type of sugar that can help prevent the formation of cavities, according to the California Dental Association. Its "Malibu Mint" flavor also banishes bad breath. No wonder shoppers (especially those with sensitive teeth) are sold. "This toothpaste makes brushing your teeth a pleasure," one reviewer put it simply.
For just $9, Cali White's B12 Whitening Toothpaste might just give a lot to smile about—with your whitest teeth ever, of course.
