I've never been a fan of the dentist, and that's no fault of the few experts that have examined my teeth over the years. Out of all annual (or in this case, biannual) doctor's visits, it's the one that I dread the most. The sound and feel of the dentist's tools whirling around in my mouth certainly isn't a painful experience, but it is one that brings me some emotional distress. It's for this reason that, even far away from the dentist's chair, I've always shied away from electric toothbrushes.