The 8 Best Water Flossers for Your Teeth, According to Dentists

Best Cordless: Zerhunt Cordless Water Flosser

If you're buying a water flosser for the whole family to share, Dr. Grayhills suggests looking for one that comes with different color-coded tips, "so each family member can identify their own attachment." We like the Zerhunt Cordless Water Flosser, which includes six different tips in a portable, easy-to-clean base. Its cordless design allows for 360-degree access to your mouth, which will help you remove plaque buildup between the teeth and gum line.

"My dentist advised me to purchase a water flosser and this one is great," shared one Amazon shopper, who is just one of the 3,700 customers to leave a five-star review. "I've been using it after brushing and, surprisingly, it flushes out hidden particles the brush and rinsing miss. The cordless feature means you aren't tied to the outlet or wrestling with a cord."

If the Zerhunt Cordless Water Flosser is out of stock during your next Amazon visit, shoppers assure that the Okdesu Cordless Water Flosser will also get the job done.